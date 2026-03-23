Is Trade Desk Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $11.7 billion , The Trade Desk, Inc. ( TTD ) is a technology company that operates in the United States and internationally, specializing in digital advertising solutions. It enables advertisers and agencies to create, manage, and optimize data-driven campaigns across multiple formats such as connected TV (CTV), video, display, audio, and native ads on various devices.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Trade Desk fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Ventura, California, the company also provides data and value-added services to support effective advertising strategies.

Shares of Trade Desk have plunged 73.6% from its 52-week high of $91.45 . The stock has decreased 35.3% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 5.3% drop over the same time frame.

Longer term, shares of the adtech company have tumbled 56.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DOWI’s 8.6% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Trade Desk has underperformed due to intense competition from dominant digital ad platforms like Alphabet Inc. and Amazon, limiting its role as a primary advertising platform.

Additionally, Trade Desk shares fell 4.8% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 25 due to a weaker-than-expected Q1 2026 outlook , with projected revenue of at least $678 million and adjusted EBITDA of about $195 million. Despite beating estimates with Q4 revenue of $847 million (up 14% year-over-year) and adjusted EPS of $0.59, investors were concerned about margin compression, as net income margin dropped to 22% from 25% year-over-year.

In comparison, rival Omnicom Group Inc. ( OMC ) has shown less pronounced decline than TTD stock. OMC stock has fallen 7.1% on a YTD basis and nearly 7% over the past 52 weeks.