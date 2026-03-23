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Hogs Look to Monday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures were weaker on Friday as contracts were down 20 to 77 cents at the close, with April down $2.175 last week. Open interest dropped 7,554 contracts on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.38 on Friday afternoon, down $2.42 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 11 cents higher on March 18 at $92.04. 

Friday’s CFTC Commitment of Traders report indicated a total of 11,151 contracts cut from the spec fund net long position in lean hog futures and options as of March 17. That took the net long to 116,553 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was back up $1.15 at $99.20 per cwt. The rob and ham were reported higher. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.491 million head. That is 41,000 head below last week but 66,825 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $91.275, down $0.775,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $95.725, down $0.325

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $104.475, down $0.275,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 96.025s +0.300 +0.31%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 91.500 +0.225 +0.25%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 104.700 +0.225 +0.22%
Lean Hogs

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