Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Still Deeply Undervalued Based on its FCF - How to Play PANW

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) produced strong free cash flow in fiscal Q2 2026. Using a projected 37% adj. FCF margin implies PANW stock could be worth 22%+ more at $200 per share. This article will show how to play this using options.

PANW is at $163.13 in midday trading on Friday, March 20. This is up from a recent trough of $141.67 on Feb. 24, after the company's fiscal Q2 earnings release on Feb. 17.

I discussed the company's earnings and price targets (PTs) in a Feb. 20 Barchart article, “Palo Alto Networks Stock Has Tanked, But Its Free Cash Flow is Strong - Time to Buy PANW?”

At the time, PANW was at $150.00, and I showed that, based on its adjusted free cash flow (FCF), it could be worth $189.64. Let's update that PT.

Higher PTs for PANW

Since the earnings release, and management's guidance for 2026 revenue, analysts have raised their revenue forecasts. For example, Seeking Alpha reports that 46 analysts project revenue between $11.29 billion and $13.57 billion for the next two fiscal years ending July 31. That covers the next 6 to 18 months of revenue forecasts from fiscal Q2.

That implies that the next 12 months (NTM) revenue will be $12.43 billion. We can use that to estimate its adj. FCF.

For example, Palo Alto Networks' trailing 12 months (TTM) adj. FCF of $3.747 billion represented 37.9% of its TTM revenue ($9.89 billion), as I showed in my last article. Moreover, management estimates it will make a 37% adj. FCF margin this FY and in FY 2027. Here is how that affects FCF:

$12.43b rev NTM x 0.37 = $4.6 billion adj. FCF NTM

As a result, we can use that to set a price target (PT). For example, PANW's market capitalization is now $132.6 billion, according to Yahoo! Finance. That implies its FCF yield is:

$3.747b LTM adj. FCF / $132.6b = 0.283, or 2.83% FCF yld

So, applying this FCF yield to our NTM adj. FCF forecast produces the following:

$4.6b / 0.0283 = $162.5 billion mkt cap

That implies Palo Alto stock could have a 22.5% higher valuation sometime in the next year (i.e., $162.5/$132.6 = 1.225):

$163.13 x 1.225 = $199.83 PT

That is why I believe PANW's price target is about $200 over the next year. Analysts agree. For example, Yahoo! Finance's analyst survey PT is $207.75, Barchart's is $207.78, and AnaChart's is $197.87.

The bottom line is that PANW stock is deeply undervalued. But there is no guarantee it will rise to this PT. So, one way to play it is to set a lower buy-in point and get paid while waiting for this to happen.

Shorting OTM PANW Puts

This can be done by selling short out-of-the-money (OTM) puts in one-month away expiry periods and then repeating that play each month. For example, the April 24 expiry period, a little over a month away, shows that the $150.00 strike price put contract has an attractive midpoint premium of $2.78.

That works out to a one-month yield of 1.853% (i.e., $2.78/$150.00 = 0.01853) for a strike price that is 7.8% lower than today.

In other words, an investor who secures $15,000 with their brokerage firm can immediately receive $278 in their account by entering an order to “Sell to Open” this put contract.

Downside Risks

If PANW falls to $150.00 on or before April 24, the collateral will be assigned to buy 100 shares at $150.00. But the breakeven point for the investor will actually be lower:

$150.00 - $2.78 income received = $147.22 B/E

That is 9.5% lower than today's price. Note that there is only a 22.4 chance this will happen, according to the delta ratio.

Nevertheless, the investor could have a potential unrealized loss owning 100 shares at this breakeven point. However, at that point, they could sell covered calls at an out-of-the-money (OTM) strike price - i.e., a higher price.

Or they could repeat the OTM cash-secured put play described above. Both of the plays would mitigate any potential unrealized loss holding PANW shares.

The bottom line is that PANW looks deeply undervalued. One attractive way to play it is to sell short OTM puts every month.