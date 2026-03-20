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Cattle Bouncing Ahead of Cattle on Feed Report

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Simmental cow by kobkik via iStock
Simmental cow by kobkik via iStock

Live cattle futures are up $1.17 to $1.90 so far on Friday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with a few $234-235 sales in the North. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $370 dressed sales on just 38 of the 1,026 head offered, with other bids of $233-235. Feeder cattle futures are in rally mode, up $3.50 to $3.80. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.37 to $360.69 on March 18. 

The Thursday update from APHIS showed a total of 1,194 active cases of new world screwworm in Mexico, with 34 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas.

Cattle on Feed data will be released this afternoon, with traders looking for placements in February to be up 0.2% from last year and marketings down 7.4%. March 1 on feed is seen down 0.7% yr/yr.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower higher the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $7.64. Choice boxes were down 12 cents to $400.42, while Select was 33 cents lower to $392.78. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 106,000 head, with the week to date total at 414,000 head. That is down 8,000 head from last week and 25,126 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $234.450, up $1.175,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $233.525, up $1.825,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $231.000, up $1.900,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $359.075, up $3.800

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $351.475, up $3.725

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $346.925, up $3.500


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 230.650 +1.550 +0.68%
Live Cattle
LEM26 233.225 +1.525 +0.66%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 233.975 +0.700 +0.30%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 350.825 +3.075 +0.88%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 358.525 +3.250 +0.91%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 346.300 +2.875 +0.84%
Feeder Cattle

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