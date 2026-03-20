Corn Fading Back on Friday

Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock

Corn futures are showing 3 to 4 cent losses in the front months on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 3/4 cents to $4.23.

Export Sales data from Thursday brought the marketing year corn export commitments to 67.658 MMT, which is 30% larger than the same period last year. That is 81% of USDA’s export number and near the 82% average pace. Shipments at 43.46 MMT are now 52% of USDA’s number and running ahead of the 45% average pace.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn harvest at 13% complete.

May 26 Corn is at $4.66, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.23, down 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.76 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.90 1/2, down 4 cents,