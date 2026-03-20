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Corn Fading Back on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock

Corn futures are showing 3 to 4 cent losses in the front months on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 3/4 cents to $4.23.

Export Sales data from Thursday brought the marketing year corn export commitments to 67.658 MMT, which is 30% larger than the same period last year. That is 81% of USDA’s export number and near the 82% average pace. Shipments at 43.46 MMT are now 52% of USDA’s number and running ahead of the 45% average pace.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn harvest at 13% complete.

May 26 Corn is at $4.66, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.23, down 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.76 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.90 1/2, down 4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.48 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 490-0 -4-4 -0.91%
Corn
ZCN26 475-2 -4-6 -0.99%
Corn
ZCK26 464-6 -5-0 -1.06%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.5012 -0.0428 -0.94%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.2191 -0.0487 -1.14%
US Corn Price Idx

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