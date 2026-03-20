1 ‘Key’ Stock That’s Up More Than 80% Over the Past Year

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) has strong technical momentum.

Shares maintain an 88% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

KEYS is up more than 80% over the past 52 weeks.

However, current momentum suggests the stock may be approaching a high point.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $48.72 billion, Keysight Technologies (KEYS) is a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems. Keysight’s suite of connected car test solutions includes Virtual Drive Test Toolset, which allows automakers to build virtual test routes in the lab by integrating network and channel emulation capabilities, and combining data captured in the field.

Moreover, the company is evolving its expertise in software test automation capabilities.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. KEYS checks those boxes.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Keysight Technologies

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Keysight Tech scored an all-time high of $317 on March 1.

Keysight has a Weighted Alpha of +89.86.

KEYS has an 88% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 82.32% over the past 52 weeks.

Keysight has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $284.17 with a 50-day moving average of $249.08.

KEYS has made 5 new highs and is up 16.13% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.91.

There’s a technical support level around $279.82.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$48.72 billion market capitalization.

43.91x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Revenue is expected to grow 23.08% this year and another 7.94% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 23.77% this year and an additional 15.51% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Keysight Technologies

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart gave the stock 11 “Strong Buy” and 2 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $225 and $340.

Value Line rates the stock “Highest” with price targets between $135 and $364.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold” with a price target of $325.

Morningstar thinks the stock is 29% overvalued with a fair value of $220.

167 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 15 think it won’t.

17,780 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is 1.35% of the float with 1.00 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Keysight Technologies

Keysight had sales growth of 7.95% and earnings growth of 38.44% last year and has increased projections of both sales and earnings growth for the next 2 years. The stock has current momentum but may be reaching a high point.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.