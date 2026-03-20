Is Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $13.1 billion , Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ( HST ) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns hotel properties and operates through its umbrella partnership structure. Its operations are conducted via Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., where the company serves as the sole general partner, with a small portion of partnership interests held by outside partners as non-controlling interests.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Host Hotels & Resorts fits this criterion perfectly. The company distinguishes between its corporate entity and operating partnership primarily based on this minority ownership stake.

Shares of the Maryland, USA-based company have fallen 10.4% from its 52-week high of $21 . HST stock has risen 2.1% over the past three months, exceeding the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) nearly 5% drop over the same time frame.

HST stock is up 6.5% on a YTD basis, outpacing Dow Jones' 4.9% decrease. Longer term, shares of the company have increased 26.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 9% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late August 2025.

Host Hotels & Resorts reported strong Q4 2025 results on Feb. 18, including revenue growth of 12.3% to $1.6 billion, net income up 25.7% to $137 million, and adjusted EBITDAre increasing 12.6%. Investor sentiment was further supported by solid full-year 2025 growth, with comparable hotel Total RevPAR up 4.2%, net income rising 9.8% to $776 million. Additionally, optimistic 2026 guidance, projecting RevPAR growth of 2.5% - 4% and net income of $836 million - $891 million, reinforced confidence. However, the stock fell marginally the next day.

In comparison, rival Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. ( PK ) has lagged behind HST stock. PK stock has declined marginally on a YTD basis and 10.3% over the past 52 weeks.