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Is Evergy Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Evergy Inc logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Evergy Inc logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Kansas City, Missouri-based Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. Valued at a market cap of $18.7 billion, the company generates power through a diversified mix, including coal, natural gas, nuclear, and renewable sources such as wind, solar, and landfill gas. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Evergy fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. The company’s specialty lies in delivering reliable electricity with a growing focus on renewable energy, particularly wind, while maintaining cost efficiency through disciplined capital allocation and grid modernization. 

This utility company is currently trading 4.8% below its 52-week high of $85.23, reached on Mar. 3. Shares of EVRG have rallied 11.9% over the past three months, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX3.3% drop during the same time frame.

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 Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of EVRG are up 11.8%, compared to SPX’s 3.8% fall. In the longer term, EVRG has soared 19.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SPX’s 16.3% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, EVRG has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-January. 

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On Feb. 19, shares of EVRG plunged 1.1% after delivering its Q4 results. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.42 increased 20% year-over-year. Looking ahead, management maintains a strong long-term outlook, supported by recently signed electric service agreements with two new large customer projects and the expansion of two existing projects under the LLPS framework. The company has initiated its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $4.14 to $4.34 and established a long-term growth target of 6% to 8%.  

EVRG has outpaced its rival, Ameren Corporation (AEE), which soared 9.5% over the past 52 weeks and 9.6% on a YTD basis. 

Given EVRG’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $88.85 suggests a 10.8% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AEE 107.69 -1.87 -1.71%
Ameren Corp
EVRG 79.50 -1.56 -1.92%
Evergy Inc
$SPX 6,551.66 -54.83 -0.83%
S&P 500 Index

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