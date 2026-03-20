Is Universal Health Services Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $11.4 billion , Universal Health Services, Inc. ( UHS ) is a U.S.-based healthcare company that owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient centers, and behavioral health facilities. The company provides a wide range of medical services, including surgery, emergency care, internal medicine, oncology, pediatrics, and behavioral health treatment.

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally classified as “mid-cap” stocks, and Universal Health Services fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it also offers management, insurance, and administrative support services across its network.

Shares of the company have declined 24.9% from its 52-week high of $246.32 . UHS stock has decreased 17.7% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 5.2% drop over the same time frame.

UHS stock has dipped 14.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s nearly 5% decline. Moreover, shares of Universal Health Services have risen 5.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 24.5% increase over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since January. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since March.

Shares of Universal Health Services tumbled 11.4% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 25, mainly due to cautious 2026 guidance . The outlook also included significant headwinds, notably a projected 25% - 30% decline in health insurance exchange volumes, a $75 million revenue hit from exchange reductions, and a ~$35 million pretax impact from new California staffing regulations. Additionally, management warned of weaker near-term volume growth (2% - 3%) and potential Q1 softness due to winter storms, reinforcing investor concerns about demand, pricing sustainability, and margin pressure despite strong Q4 performance.

In comparison, rival HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA ) has outpaced UHS stock. HCA stock has gained 6.9% on a YTD basis and 49.7% over the past 52 weeks.