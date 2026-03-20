How is Robinhood’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Capital Markets Stock?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is a financial technology company that operates an electronic trading platform that allows users to buy and sell stocks, options, exchange-traded funds, and other securities through a mobile-first interface. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, it focuses on simplifying investing and expanding access to financial markets for everyday users. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, making it a “large-cap” stock.

Its shares reached a 52-week high of $153.86 in October 2025, but are down 51.8% from that level. Robinhood has been facing slower growth, weaker crypto market activity, and falling trading volumes. Over the past three months, the stock has declined 38.9%. On the other hand, the State Street SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE) has declined by 9.4% over the same period.

Conversely, the stock has outperformed the capital markets ETF over the past 52 weeks, gaining 73.3%, while the ETF gained 5.4%. Over the past six months, Robinhood’s stock has fallen 40.6%, while the capital markets ETF has declined 12.7%. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late January and its 50-day moving average since early December.

Robinhood’s fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025 reflected the crypto slowdown. The company’s revenue increased by 27% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.28 billion, missing the estimated $1.34 billion figure. Its transaction-based revenues grew 15% YOY to $776 million. Robinhood’s net income dropped 34% annually to $605 million.

The results led to an 8.9% intraday decline in its stock on Feb. 11 and another 8.8% on Feb. 12. Street analysts remain optimistic about the company’s future earnings, expecting its EPS to grow 46% YOY to $0.54 on a diluted basis for the current quarter.

We compare Robinhood’s performance with that of another capital markets stock, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR), which is up 52% over the past 52 weeks, 4.1% over the past six months, and 5.3% over the past three months. Therefore, while HOOD has been the outperformer over the past year, it has underperformed IBKR over more recent periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Robinhood’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 22 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $123.50 implies a 66.5% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $180 indicates a 142.7% upside.