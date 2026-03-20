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Is Revvity Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Revvity Inc_ logo on phone and site by- T_Schneier via Shutterstock
Revvity Inc_ logo on phone and site by- T_Schneier via Shutterstock

Massachusetts-based Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) is a global life sciences and diagnostics company that provides instruments, reagents, software, and services to support drug discovery, clinical research, and medical diagnostics. Valued at $9.5 billion by market cap, the company focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection, diagnosis, informatics, and other areas.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and RVTY perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. Revvity is a specialized life sciences and diagnostics platform with a diversified product suite and recurring revenue streams, positioned to benefit from structural growth in biotechnology, precision medicine, and global healthcare demand.

Despite its notable strength, RVTY slipped 27.5% from its 52-week high of $118.30, achieved on Jan. 22. Over the past three months, RVTY stock has gained 10.9%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX3.3% fall

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In the longer term, shares of RVTY rose 1.1% on a six-month basis but dipped 22% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s marginal six-month gains and 16.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, RVTY has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last month. 

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On Feb. 23, Revvity shares declined 2.9% in the morning session after the Trump administration announced new global tariffs, reviving trade policy uncertainty. The move, which imposed a 15% tariff under the Trade Act of 1974, raised concerns about potential disruptions to global supply chains and increased cost pressures, prompting investors to reassess the impact on companies like Revvity with international exposure.

RVTY’s rival, Danaher Corporation (DHR), has taken the lead over the stock, with 1.7% gains on a six-month basis and a 9.6% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on RVTY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $119.40 suggests a potential upside of 39.2% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,606.49 -18.21 -0.27%
S&P 500 Index
RVTY 85.76 +0.83 +0.98%
Revvity Inc
DHR 190.11 -1.39 -0.73%
Danaher Corp

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