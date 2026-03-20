How Is Pentair’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Water Stocks?

London, U.K.-based Pentair plc (PNR) is a prominent water technology company that provides equipment and systems for water filtration, movement, and management across residential, commercial, industrial, and pool markets. With a market cap of $14.4 billion, its business is anchored by three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, and Flow.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Pentair fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the water treatment space. The company benefits from a high aftermarket revenue mix, strong pricing power, and long-term tailwinds such as rising water scarcity and demand for sustainable water solutions.

PNR touched its 52-week high of $113.95 on Oct. 3 and is currently trading 22.3% below that peak. Meanwhile, PNR stock prices have declined 14.8% over the past three months, trailing the Invesco Global Water ETF’s (PIO) 1.6% fall over the same time frame.

PNR shares have gained 19.8% over the six months and dipped marginally over the past 52 weeks, compared to PIO’s 3.1% dip over the past six months and 5.3% gains over the past year.

PNR stock has fallen under its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February, indicating a downtrend.

On Feb. 23, Pentair announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on May 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 17, 2026. Notably, this marks the company’s 50th consecutive year of dividend increases, underscoring its strong commitment to consistent shareholder returns. Its shares popped 1.3% in the next trading session.

When compared to its peer, PNR has outpaced the American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (AWK) 1.5% uptick over the past six months and has dipped 3.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 21 analysts covering the PNR stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $115.42 suggests a 30.4% upside potential from current price levels.