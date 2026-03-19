CoreWeave Stock Forecast: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_

CoreWeave (CRWV) continues to deliver strong top-line growth, driven by rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. As hyperscalers and AI developers invest in high-performance computing resources, the company’s cloud platform, optimized for accelerated computing, remains well-positioned to capture this expanding market.

Despite these favorable demand dynamics, CRWV stock currently trades approximately 57% below its 52-week high of $187. This reflects investor concerns around profitability and the company’s significant increase in capital expenditures.

Strong Demand Momentum to Sustain for CoreWeave

CoreWeave is experiencing strong demand across a diversified customer base, including hyperscalers, enterprises, and AI-native firms. As AI models become more complex and adoption accelerates, the need for CoreWeave’s GPU-intensive infrastructure continues to expand.

The company’s strong financial performance reflects this momentum. In 2025, CoreWeave generated more than $5.1 billion in revenue, representing a 168% year-over-year (YOY) increase. Its contracted revenue backlog rose to $66.8 billion, marking significant growth. At the same time, active power capacity exceeded 850 megawatts (MWs), reflecting CoreWeave’s expanding infrastructure footprint.

Customer engagement trends further support CoreWeave’s growth trajectory. The number of customers committing at least $1 million in annual spending on CoreWeave’s platform jumped 150% in 2025. In addition, customers are increasingly adopting multi-product solutions, a shift that enhances revenue potential while strengthening long-term customer relationships.

CoreWeave’s Expanding Platform and Monetization Opportunities

CoreWeave is expanding its product portfolio through organic development and strategic acquisitions, while simultaneously strengthening its platform capabilities. The company is positioning itself as an integrated provider, allowing customers to operate seamlessly across compute, storage, software, and development tools within a unified environment.

This multi-product approach is beginning to show measurable traction. A growing share of high-value customers is adopting services beyond CoreWeave’s core GPU infrastructure, with storage solutions emerging as a key area of uptake. In parallel, cross-selling efforts are contributing meaningfully to overall growth, indicating increased customer engagement and higher lifetime value per client.

Looking ahead, CoreWeave is evaluating additional monetization opportunities, including expanding its cloud offerings beyond its owned data-center footprint into a broader ecosystem. With a substantial portion of its 2026 capacity already committed, the company’s near-term priority is to scale its infrastructure to meet both immediate demand and longer-term growth requirements.

High Capital Expenditures to Weigh on Margins

Despite its strong growth outlook, CoreWeave’s aggressive investment strategy is putting near-term margins under pressure. The company is rapidly expanding its infrastructure to meet rising demand, a move that requires significant capital deployment.

CoreWeave has indicated that capital expenditures for 2026 are expected to reach at least $30 billion, representing a more than twofold increase compared with 2025 spending levels. Although this elevated investment is aimed at supporting long-term growth and enabling access to higher-margin opportunities, it is likely to constrain short-term profitability and may limit near-term upside in CRWV stock.

Analyst Outlook for CRWV Stock

Wall Street analysts currently maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating on CoreWeave. While the company is set to benefit from strong structural demand and execution on growth initiatives, concerns around capital intensity and margin compression are why a few analysts are not endorsing CRWV stock.

CoreWeave has an average price target of $118.17, implying potential upside of about 46% from current levels.

The Bottom Line

CoreWeave is capitalizing on one of the most significant technological shifts of this decade as demand for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate. For investors with a long-term horizon, the recent pullback in CRWV stock presents an opportunity to gain exposure to this structural growth trend.

CoreWeave is well-positioned in a rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market, supported by strong demand dynamics, sustained revenue growth, and deepening customer engagement. These factors strengthen a constructive long-term outlook for the stock.

At the same time, CoreWeave’s capital-intensive business model introduces near-term risks. Elevated capex requirements may weigh on profitability and contribute to volatility in stock performance. As a result, more conservative investors may prefer to wait for more visibility into the company’s path to sustainable profitability.