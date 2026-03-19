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Hogs Fall Lower on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were falling on Thursday, as contracts lost $1.70 to 2.77 in the nearbys. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.80 on Thursday afternoon, down 49 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 7 cents higher on March 17 at $91.93.

Export Sales data showed new pork business of 28,284 MT in the week that ended on 3/12, up 19.2% from the week prior. Mexico was the top buyer of 7,500 MNT, with 5,700 MT sold to South Korea. Shipments were at a 4-week low of 35,674 MT in that week. Of that total, 15,200 MT was headed to Mexico, with 4,500 MT to Japan. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was down 72 cents at $98.10 per cwt. The ham, belly, and butt primals were reported lower. USDA estimated the Thursday federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.879 million head. That is 89,000 head below last week and 78,103 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $92.050, down $1.700,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $96.050, down $2.650

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $104.750, down $2.775,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 96.050s -2.650 -2.68%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 92.050s -1.700 -1.81%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 104.750s -2.775 -2.58%
Lean Hogs

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