The S&P 500 Just Broke Below Its 200-Day Moving Average. Why Are Stocks Falling Today?

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The benchmark S&P 500 Index ($SPX) is inching lower on Thursday as the intensifying conflict in the Middle East and a resilient Federal Reserve dampens investor confidence. As these macro developments continued to support “risk-off” sentiment, $SPX slid below its 200-day moving average (MA) today, a bearish setup that hasn’t emerged in nearly a year.

Versus its year-to-date high, the S&P 500 index is now trading down nearly 6% .

Why Are U.S. Stocks in Red Today?

S&P 500 remains under pressure as a missile strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial complex, the world’s largest LNG production facility, continues to drive global energy prices higher.

Brent crude (CBK26) briefly touched $119 a barrel this morning, sparking fears of a sustained inflationary shock.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve delivered a “ hawkish hold ”, with its updated dot plot now calling for just one rate cut through the remainder of 2026.

A subsequent spike in Treasury yields is squeezing corporate valuations, leaving investors with few places to hide as the specter of stagflation resurfaces.

All in all, the Fed’s higher-for-longer stance, necessitated by rising energy costs, has zapped the market’s appetite for risk.

UBS Remains Bullish on the S&P 500 Index

Despite the aforementioned technical breakdown, Wall Street heavyweights remain bullish for the longer term.

In a research report dated March 17, UBS maintained its year-end price target at $7,700 for the benchmark index, signaling potential for a 14% rally from current levels.

According to the investment firm, recent volatility is a necessary reset of overextended valuations, not the start of a bear market.

Its strategists highlighted robust corporate earnings — forecasting 11% EPS growth for the year — and the continued productivity gains from large-scale AI integration as primary drivers.

Once geopolitical tensions subside, the underlying strength of the U.S. economy will propel the S&P 500 to new highs, they concluded.