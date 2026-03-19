Corn Holding Higher on Thursday

Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock

Corn futures are trading with 5 to 7 cent gains so far on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 6 ¼ cents to $4.26 1/4

Export sales data from this morning showed 1.17 MMT of old crop corn sold in the week ending on 3/12, in the middle of estimates at 0.6-1.8 MMT. That was down 13.4% from last week and 11.7% below the same week last year. New crop business was at just 12,000 MT, in the middle of estimates at 0-100,000 MT.

International Grains Council data from this morning showed a total of 1 MMT of corn added to their balance sheet for ending stocks to 306 MMT. That came as production was up 7 MMT, with use up 4 MMT. Stocks for 2026/27 are seen at 294 MMT, as production is seen down 13 MMT yr/yr and use up 13 MMT.

May 26 Corn is at $4.69 1/4, up 6 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.26 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.79 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.94 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,