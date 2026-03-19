Is Amcor Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Zurich, Switzerland-based Amcor plc ( AMCR ) is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a diverse range of materials for the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. It is valued at a market cap of $18.4 billion .

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Amcor fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the packaging & containers industry. The company operates a massive global footprint spanning over 40 countries, with a core specialty in high-barrier flexible packaging and recycle-ready rigid containers.

This packaging company has slipped 23.9% from its 52-week high of $50.94 , reached on Feb. 24. Shares of AMCR have declined 4.9% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 5.5% drop during the same time frame.

However, on a YTD basis, shares of Amcor are down 5.5%, slightly lagging NASX’s 5.3% fall. Moreover, in the longer term, AMCR has fallen 19.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably trailing NASX’s 24% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, AMCR has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early March.

On Feb. 3, Amcor delivered mixed Q2 results, and its shares surged 8.1% in the subsequent trading session. Mainly due to the Berry acquisition , the company’s net sales increased 68.1% year-over-year to $5.4 billion, yet missed analyst expectations by 1.8%. Nonetheless, on the upside, its adjusted EPS of $0.86 grew 7.5% from the year-ago quarter and topped consensus estimates of $0.83, bolstering investor confidence.

AMCR has notably lagged its rival, Sealed Air Corporation ( SEE ), which gained 40.2% over the past 52 weeks and increased marginally on a YTD basis.