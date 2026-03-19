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Is Amcor Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Amcor Plc logo on building by- jetcityimage via iStock
Amcor Plc logo on building by- jetcityimage via iStock

Zurich, Switzerland-based Amcor plc (AMCR) is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a diverse range of materials for the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. It is valued at a market cap of $18.4 billion

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Amcor fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the packaging & containers industry. The company operates a massive global footprint spanning over 40 countries, with a core specialty in high-barrier flexible packaging and recycle-ready rigid containers. 

This packaging company has slipped 23.9% from its 52-week high of $50.94, reached on Feb. 24. Shares of AMCR have declined 4.9% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX5.5% drop during the same time frame.

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However, on a YTD basis, shares of Amcor are down 5.5%, slightly lagging NASX’s 5.3% fall. Moreover, in the longer term, AMCR has fallen 19.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably trailing NASX’s 24% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bearish trend, AMCR has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early March.  

       

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On Feb. 3, Amcor delivered mixed Q2 results, and its shares surged 8.1% in the subsequent trading session. Mainly due to the Berry acquisition, the company’s net sales increased 68.1% year-over-year to $5.4 billion, yet missed analyst expectations by 1.8%. Nonetheless, on the upside, its adjusted EPS of $0.86 grew 7.5% from the year-ago quarter and topped consensus estimates of $0.83, bolstering investor confidence. 

AMCR has notably lagged its rival, Sealed Air Corporation (SEE), which gained 40.2% over the past 52 weeks and increased marginally on a YTD basis.  

Looking at AMCR’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $52.19 suggests a 35.2% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SEE 41.78 +0.04 +0.10%
Sealed Air Corp
$NASX 21,997.95 -154.47 -0.70%
Nasdaq Composite
AMCR 38.23 -1.62 -4.07%
Amcor Plc

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