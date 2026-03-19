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How Is Snap-on's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Snap-on, Inc_ logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Snap-on, Inc_ logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Kenosha, Wisconsin-based Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. Valued at a market capitalization of $18.8 billion, the company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." SNA fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the tools and accessories industry. 

The stock touched its 52-week high of $390.13 on Feb. 12, and is down 7.2% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock rose 4.6%, underperforming the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 5.2% rise during the same time frame.

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Zooming out, the dynamic stays the same over the longer period. Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s shares rose 9.9%, underperforming XLI, which rose 22.7% over the same time frame.

Snap-on has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bullish momentum, but below its 50-day moving average since this month.

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On Feb. 5, SNA released its seemingly well-expected Q4 2025 earnings and yet its shares dropped 3.2%. The company’s net sales rose 2.8% from its year-ago value to $1.2 billion and surpassed estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $4.94, also surpassing Wall Street estimates.

However, the problem lies underneath these results. Investor confidence in the company has been declining over the past few periods since the company has showcased underperformance, with its disappointing organic revenue growth. Additionally, the company’s EPS has remained flat year over year over the past two years. Further research shows a depleting profit pool, showcased by diminishing returns on capital.

When compared to its peer, RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC), SNA has underperformed. RBC has surged 63.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Additionally, sentiment on SNA remains moderately optimistic. Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $376.86 suggests 4.1% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
RBC 539.33 -8.48 -1.55%
RBC Bearings Inc
XLI 162.34 -2.84 -1.72%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
SNA 358.82 -3.18 -0.88%
Snap-On Inc

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