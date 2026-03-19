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Is Jabil Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Jabil Inc logo on building-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Jabil Inc logo on building-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Jabil Inc. (JBL) provides engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $27.3 billion and operates through Regulated Industries, Intelligent Infrastructure, Connected Living and Digital Commerce segments. JBL’s offerings include electronic hardware, embedded software design services, and the design of plastic and metal components, enclosures, sub-assemblies, and systems, among others.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Jabil fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the electronic components industry. 

Despite its strength, JBL stock slipped 8.1% from its 52-week high of $281.37, reached on Feb. 26. Yet, the stock is up 19.2% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.1% decline during the same time frame.

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Moreover, JBL has rallied the broader market over the longer term. The stock surged 90.7% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 16.7% returns over the same time frame.

JBL has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages for most of the past year.

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JBL stock has been on a strong run, driven by rising demand for AI data centers, growing hyperscaler partnerships, and improving cash flows. Adding to the momentum, the company recently grabbed investor attention after delivering better-than-expected Q2 2026 results on March 18. The company’s net revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% from the prior year’s quarter to $8.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates, led by continued momentum in Intelligent Infrastructure, strong demand in its cloud and data center infrastructure, networking and communications, and capital equipment. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.69, also coming in on top of estimates.

When stacked against its peer, Flex Ltd. (FLEX), JBL has outperformed. Over the past year, FLEX stock has surged 82.4%

Wall Street is taking a highly optimistic stance on JBL. Among the 11 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $270.40 suggests 4.5% rebound potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
JBL 263.43 +4.76 +1.84%
Jabil Circuit
$SPX 6,586.40 -38.30 -0.58%
S&P 500 Index
FLEX 64.15 +0.70 +1.10%
Flextronics Intl Ltd

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