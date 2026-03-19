How Is Packaging Corporation of America's Stock Performance Compared to Other Dividend Stocks?

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, is a leading producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging solutions across the U.S. With mills and plants focused on efficient production for industrial and consumer needs, it supports shareholders through a consistent dividend policy. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, making PKG a “large-cap” stock.

PKG’s shares reached a 52-week high of $249.51 on Feb. 12, but are down 16.1% from that level. With modestly optimistic sentiments surrounding PKG’s stock, it has gained slightly. Over the past three months, the stock gained 2.6%. On the other hand, the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), which tracks an index of relatively high-dividend-paying U.S. equities like PKG, has gained 4.6% over the same period.

Over the past 52 weeks, PKG’s stock has increased 6%, while the iShares Select Dividend ETF is up 11.9% over the same period. Over the past six months, the stock has dropped 2.1%, while the DVY ETF has risen 6%. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early December 2025 but below its 50-day moving average since early March 2026.

On Jan. 27, PKG reported its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025, recording a quarterly net sales of $2.36 billion, up 10.1% year-over-year (YOY), while its adjusted EPS dropped 6.1% YOY to $2.32 on a diluted basis. The company reported fewer corrugated shipments in Q4 than in the same period last year. As the results missed Street estimates, the stock dropped 2.7% intraday on Jan. 28. In February, PKG announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its common stock, payable to shareholders on Apr. 15.

We compare PKG’s performance with that of another dividend-paying packaging stock, Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW), which has dropped 14.4% over the past 52 weeks and 12.7% over the past six months. Therefore, PKG has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on PKG’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 11 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $241.50 implies a 15.3% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $270 indicates a 28.9% upside.