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How Is Packaging Corporation of America's Stock Performance Compared to Other Dividend Stocks?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Packaging Corp Of America phone and data by-Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Packaging Corp Of America phone and data by-Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, is a leading producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging solutions across the U.S. With mills and plants focused on efficient production for industrial and consumer needs, it supports shareholders through a consistent dividend policy. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, making PKG a “large-cap” stock. 

PKG’s shares reached a 52-week high of $249.51 on Feb. 12, but are down 16.1% from that level. With modestly optimistic sentiments surrounding PKG’s stock, it has gained slightly. Over the past three months, the stock gained 2.6%. On the other hand, the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), which tracks an index of relatively high-dividend-paying U.S. equities like PKG, has gained 4.6% over the same period

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Over the past 52 weeks, PKG’s stock has increased 6%, while the iShares Select Dividend ETF is up 11.9% over the same period. Over the past six months, the stock has dropped 2.1%, while the DVY ETF has risen 6%. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early December 2025 but below its 50-day moving average since early March 2026. 

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On Jan. 27, PKG reported its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025, recording a quarterly net sales of $2.36 billion, up 10.1% year-over-year (YOY), while its adjusted EPS dropped 6.1% YOY to $2.32 on a diluted basis. The company reported fewer corrugated shipments in Q4 than in the same period last year. As the results missed Street estimates, the stock dropped 2.7% intraday on Jan. 28. In February, PKG announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its common stock, payable to shareholders on Apr. 15. 

We compare PKG’s performance with that of another dividend-paying packaging stock, Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW), which has dropped 14.4% over the past 52 weeks and 12.7% over the past six months. Therefore, PKG has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on PKG’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 11 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $241.50 implies a 15.3% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $270 indicates a 28.9% upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SW 37.41 -1.17 -3.03%
Smurfit Westrock Plc
DVY 148.56 -0.25 -0.17%
Select Dividend Ishares ETF
PKG 207.05 -2.37 -1.13%
Packaging Corp of America

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