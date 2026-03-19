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Cotton Slipping Back on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock

Cotton prices are down 20 to 40 points early on Thursday morning. Futures crept lower into the Wednesday close, as contracts were down 1 to 18 points on the session.  Crude oil was back up $3.61 to $99.82, with the US dollar index up $0.725 to $100.055. 

The Seam showed sales on 15,400 bales on 3/17, averaging 64.28 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 230 points on 3/17 at 78.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 17, with the certified stocks level at 116,789 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up just 6 points last week to 51.50 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 68.7, down 7 points, currently down 36 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 70.57, down 18 points, currently down 38 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 72.64, down 1 points, currently down 20 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 70.17 -0.40 -0.57%
Cotton #2
CTK26 68.32 -0.38 -0.55%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 72.42 -0.22 -0.30%
Cotton #2

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