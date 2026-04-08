Broadcom Is Getting a New CFO. What Does That Mean for AVGO Stock?

Broadcom (AVGO) is entering a notable leadership transition at a pivotal moment. The company has announced that Amie Thuener, a senior finance executive from Alphabet Inc., will take over as Chief Financial Officer on June 12 , marking the first CFO change in roughly 12 years as longtime finance leader Kirsten M. Spears steps down.

This transition comes as Broadcom is scaling aggressively into AI infrastructure, following transformative moves like its $69 billion VMware acquisition and growing demand for custom AI chips. Against that backdrop, a CFO change is more than a routine succession as it introduces a new financial steward at a time when capital allocation and margin discipline are critical to sustaining the company’s premium valuation.

It remains to be seen whether Thuener’s deep experience can reinforce Broadcom’s execution in its next growth phase. So, is the stock worth buying here?

About Broadcom Stock

Broadcom is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, serving markets such as data centers, networking, broadband, wireless, and enterprise software. The company is headquartered in San José, California, and has increasingly positioned itself at the center of the AI infrastructure buildout through custom silicon and networking solutions. Broadcom has a market cap of around $1.6 trillion, making it one of the largest semiconductor companies globally and a key player in the next generation of computing infrastructure.

Broadcom stock has delivered exceptional long-term returns, but its recent price action reflects a more volatile phase following a massive AI-driven rally.

Over the past 52 weeks, Broadcom stock has surged 123.93% , underscoring its position as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure buildout.

However, year-to-date (YTD) performance has turned negative. The stock has grown a mere 0.95% YTD, reflecting a correction as investors rotated out of high-multiple AI names and reassessed near-term growth expectations.

Although not immediately, Broadcom shares saw a positive reaction following the Apr. 2, CFO transition announcement, with the stock closing higher by 6.2% on Apr. 7 , following a combination of the news and a new long-term AI deal with Alphabet (GOOGL). While the initial announcement on Apr. 2 showed minor movement, investor sentiment solidified on Apr. 7 as the company confirmed a 2031 AI chip deal on Apr. 6, driving the stock higher.

Broadcom has extended its partnership with Google and Anthropic through 2031 , under which it will co-develop and supply next-generation AI chips and networking components for Google’s TPU-based infrastructure, while also enabling Anthropic to access large-scale TPU compute capacity (around 3.5 GW starting 2027), strengthening long-term AI revenue visibility and demand.

The stock is currently trading at a premium compared to industry peers at 32.58 times forward earnings.

Steady Financial Performance

Broadcom reported its first-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on March 4 , delivering a strong start to the year with results driven by accelerating AI semiconductor demand.

The company posted revenue of $19.3 billion , representing a robust 29% year-over-year (YOY) increase, marking a new quarterly record. Profitability expanded meaningfully, with net income rising to $7.4 billion from $5.5 billion a year ago, while on an adjusted basis, EPS grew to $2.05 from $1.60, beating expectations and reflecting strong earnings momentum.

Margins and cash generation remained exceptional, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $13.1 billion, up 30% YOY, while free cash flow came in at around $8 billion, up 33% YOY.

A key highlight was AI-driven growth, with AI revenue surging 106% YOY to about $8.4 billion, becoming the primary engine of overall growth as hyperscaler demand for custom accelerators and networking solutions accelerated sharply.

Furthermore, management provided strong guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, projecting revenue of $22 billion, alongside continued strength in AI semiconductor revenues expected to reach about $10.7 billion in the quarter.

Analysts remain optimistic as they predict EPS to be around $9.65 for fiscal 2026 , up 71.4% YOY, and surge by another 59.1% annually to $15.35 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Broadcom Stock?

Recently, several analysts have reiterated their positive ratings. Mizuho reaffirmed its bullish stance on Broadcom with an “Outperform” rating and $480 price target following an extended TPU partnership with Google and Anthropic through 2031.

Moreover, BofA Securities reiterated a “Buy” rating and $450 price target on Broadcom after the agreement, while Rosenblatt also restated a “Buy” rating and $500 price target.

Broadcom stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall . Among the 42 analysts covering the tech stock, 36 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three give a “Moderate Buy,” and three analysts stay cautious with a “Hold” rating.

While its average price target of $466.65 indicates an upside of 34%, the Street-high target price of $630 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 81%.