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Is Citizens Financial Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Citizens Financial Group Inc branch location-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Citizens Financial Group Inc branch location-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is a Rhode Island-based regional bank holding company that provides a broad range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and large corporations. With a market capitalization of approximately $24.3 billion, the bank operates an extensive network of branches and digital platforms, primarily across the Northeast and Midwest.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and CFG perfectly fits that description. Its core strengths include a stable deposit base, diversified loan portfolio, and growing fee-income businesses, supported by investments in technology and a strategy to deepen relationships across both consumer and commercial clients.

The stock reached a 52-week high of $68.79 on Feb. 11 and is down 17.7% from that level. With its shares down almost 3.1% over the past three months, CFG surpasses the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) fall of 5% over the same time frame.

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The stock’s longer-term performance has been compelling. Shares have surged an impressive 38.3% over the past year and are up 5.6% over the past six months. By comparison, the benchmark index has gained 24.8% over the past 52 weeks and is down 2.1% over the past six months. 

From a technical standpoint, CFG has been trading above its 200-day moving average since the end of June 2025, but has fallen below the 50-day moving average by the end of last month. 

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Shares of Citizens Financial fell 2.7% on Mar. 6 amid a broader sell-off in regional banks, triggered by rising concerns over private credit exposure. The decline was sparked by Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), which announced a $126.4 million loan write-off after a borrower group led by Jefferies defaulted. This event raised alarms about credit quality and hidden risks in the opaque private lending market, especially as reports also highlighted a private loan being marked down to zero by a major asset manager. As a result, investors reassessed risk across the sector, leading to a sentiment-driven pullback in CFG. 

Within a highly competitive banking landscape, Citizens Financial has delivered clear outperformance. The stock has significantly outpaced its peer, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), which has risen about 12.9% over the past year and tanked 5.1% over the past six months. 

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” The average price target of $72.50 implies almost 28% upside from the prevailing market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FITB 43.90 -0.32 -0.72%
Fifth Third Bancorp
$NASX 22,152.42 unch unch
Nasdaq Composite
WAL 66.70 -1.46 -2.14%
Western Alliance Bancorp
CFG 56.63 -0.46 -0.81%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri

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