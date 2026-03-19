Is Citizens Financial Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is a Rhode Island-based regional bank holding company that provides a broad range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and large corporations. With a market capitalization of approximately $24.3 billion, the bank operates an extensive network of branches and digital platforms, primarily across the Northeast and Midwest.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and CFG perfectly fits that description. Its core strengths include a stable deposit base, diversified loan portfolio, and growing fee-income businesses, supported by investments in technology and a strategy to deepen relationships across both consumer and commercial clients.

The stock reached a 52-week high of $68.79 on Feb. 11 and is down 17.7% from that level. With its shares down almost 3.1% over the past three months, CFG surpasses the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) fall of 5% over the same time frame.

The stock’s longer-term performance has been compelling. Shares have surged an impressive 38.3% over the past year and are up 5.6% over the past six months. By comparison, the benchmark index has gained 24.8% over the past 52 weeks and is down 2.1% over the past six months.

From a technical standpoint, CFG has been trading above its 200-day moving average since the end of June 2025, but has fallen below the 50-day moving average by the end of last month.

Shares of Citizens Financial fell 2.7% on Mar. 6 amid a broader sell-off in regional banks, triggered by rising concerns over private credit exposure. The decline was sparked by Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), which announced a $126.4 million loan write-off after a borrower group led by Jefferies defaulted. This event raised alarms about credit quality and hidden risks in the opaque private lending market, especially as reports also highlighted a private loan being marked down to zero by a major asset manager. As a result, investors reassessed risk across the sector, leading to a sentiment-driven pullback in CFG.

Within a highly competitive banking landscape, Citizens Financial has delivered clear outperformance. The stock has significantly outpaced its peer, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), which has risen about 12.9% over the past year and tanked 5.1% over the past six months.

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” The average price target of $72.50 implies almost 28% upside from the prevailing market prices.