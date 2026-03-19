How Is FactSet Research Systems’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Services Stocks?

Norwalk, Connecticut-based FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) operates as a financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider for the investment community worldwide. Valued at $7.8 billion by market cap, the company combines databases from multiple suppliers into a single online source of information and analytics, including fundamental data.

Companies worth $2 billion or more are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and FDS perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the financial data & stock exchanges industry. FDS is a leading provider of financial data and analytics, known for its quality and reliability. It has global presence and a growing client base of over 8,200 firms and 218,000 professionals.

Despite its notable strength, FDS slipped 56.2% from its 52-week high of $474.79, achieved on May 16, 2025. Over the past three months, FDS stock has declined 23.6%, underperforming the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s (IYG) 10.8% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of FDS plunged 30.6% on a six-month basis and fell 52.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming IYG’s six-month losses of 9.6% and 5.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, FDS has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages over the past year, experiencing some fluctuations.

FactSet's struggling due to AI-powered rivals and clients cutting budgets. Investors worry they will need to spend big to stay competitive, sending shares to a multi-year low.

In the competitive arena of financial data & stock exchanges, Moody's Corporation (MCO) has taken the lead over FDS, showing resilience with 2.3% losses over the past 52 weeks and an 8.8% downtick on a six-month basis.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on FDS’ prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $294.69 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 41.8% from current price levels.