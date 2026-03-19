How Is FactSet Research Systems’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Services Stocks?

Norwalk, Connecticut-based FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) operates as a financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider for the investment community worldwide. Valued at $7.8 billion by market cap, the company combines databases from multiple suppliers into a single online source of information and analytics, including fundamental data.
Companies worth $2 billion or more are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and FDS perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the financial data & stock exchanges industry. FDS is a leading provider of financial data and analytics, known for its quality and reliability. It has global presence and a growing client base of over 8,200 firms and 218,000 professionals.
Despite its notable strength, FDS slipped 56.2% from its 52-week high of $474.79, achieved on May 16, 2025. Over the past three months, FDS stock has declined 23.6%, underperforming the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s (IYG) 10.8% dip during the same time frame.
Shares of FDS plunged 30.6% on a six-month basis and fell 52.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming IYG’s six-month losses of 9.6% and 5.9% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bearish trend, FDS has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages over the past year, experiencing some fluctuations.
FactSet's struggling due to AI-powered rivals and clients cutting budgets. Investors worry they will need to spend big to stay competitive, sending shares to a multi-year low.
In the competitive arena of financial data & stock exchanges, Moody's Corporation (MCO) has taken the lead over FDS, showing resilience with 2.3% losses over the past 52 weeks and an 8.8% downtick on a six-month basis.
Wall Street analysts are cautious on FDS’ prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $294.69 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 41.8% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.