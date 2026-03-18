Cotton Slips Lower on Wednesday

Cotton futures crept lower into the Wednesday close, as contracts were down 1 to 18 points on the session. Crude oil was back up $3.61 to $99.82, with the US dollar index up $0.725 to $100.055.

The Seam showed sales on 15,400 bales on 3/17, averaging 64.28 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 230 points on 3/17 at 78.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 17, with the certified stocks level at 116,789 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up just 6 points last week to 51.50 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

May 26 Cotton closed at 68.7, down 7 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 70.57, down 18 points,