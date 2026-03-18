Is Avery Dennison Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Avery Dennison Corporation ( AVY ) is a materials science and digital identification solutions company specializing in pressure-sensitive labels, packaging materials, RFID technologies, and industrial tapes. The company serves a wide range of industries, including retail, apparel, logistics, and healthcare. It is headquartered in Mentor, Ohio and has a market cap of around $12.8 billion .

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Avery Dennison fits that definition comfortably, underscoring its scale, influence, and leadership within the packaging and labeling industry. The company has evolved beyond traditional materials into a high-margin, technology-driven platform, leveraging innovations in AI-enabled data solutions and intelligent labeling.

Despite its notable strength, AVY slipped 16.6% from its 52-week high of $199.54 , achieved on Feb. 24. Over the past three months, AVY has declined 9.2% , underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 3.3% slump during the same time frame.

Moreover, AVY dipped 8.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and fell 7.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 4.3% plunge YTD but 27.1% returns over the past year.

AVY is trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the beginning of this month.

Avery Dennison’s stock has faced downward pressure, primarily driven by a challenging volume outlook in the packaging sector. The decline is largely driven by softer demand in key end markets such as retail and consumer goods, which has weighed on volume growth in its labeling and packaging segments. Additionally, margin pressures from fluctuating raw material costs and a more cautious global economic backdrop have raised concerns about near-term earnings momentum.

When compared to its peer, AVY has underperformed Ball Corporation’s ( BALL ) 13.9% rise in 2026 and 16.2% gains over the past year.