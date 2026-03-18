Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Avery Dennison Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Avery Dennison Corp_ logo on builsing by- Mark Roget Bailey via Shutterstock
Avery Dennison Corp_ logo on builsing by- Mark Roget Bailey via Shutterstock

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is a materials science and digital identification solutions company specializing in pressure-sensitive labels, packaging materials, RFID technologies, and industrial tapes. The company serves a wide range of industries, including retail, apparel, logistics, and healthcare. It is headquartered in Mentor, Ohio and has a market cap of around $12.8 billion.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Avery Dennison fits that definition comfortably, underscoring its scale, influence, and leadership within the packaging and labeling industry. The company has evolved beyond traditional materials into a high-margin, technology-driven platform, leveraging innovations in AI-enabled data solutions and intelligent labeling.

Despite its notable strength, AVY slipped 16.6% from its 52-week high of $199.54, achieved on Feb. 24. Over the past three months, AVY has declined 9.2%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX3.3% slump during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Moreover, AVY dipped 8.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and fell 7.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 4.3% plunge YTD but 27.1% returns over the past year.

AVY is trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the beginning of this month.

www.barchart.com

Avery Dennison’s stock has faced downward pressure, primarily driven by a challenging volume outlook in the packaging sector. The decline is largely driven by softer demand in key end markets such as retail and consumer goods, which has weighed on volume growth in its labeling and packaging segments. Additionally, margin pressures from fluctuating raw material costs and a more cautious global economic backdrop have raised concerns about near-term earnings momentum.

When compared to its peer, AVY has underperformed Ball Corporation’s (BALL13.9% rise in 2026 and 16.2% gains over the past year.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on AVY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $209.50 suggests a potential upside of 22.4% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BALL 59.90 -1.86 -3.01%
Ball Corporation
$NASX 22,152.42 -327.11 -1.46%
Nasdaq Composite
AVY 164.67 -6.44 -3.76%
Avery Dennison Corp

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
Stop Fighting Time Decay: How Credit Spreads Change the Game for Options Traders
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Just Broke Through Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy MSTR Stock Here?
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
NVIDIA Just Announced NemoClaw to Make OpenClaw Safer as ‘Lobster’ AI Agent Craze Raises Security Alarms
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Muted as Oil Prices Resume Advance After Iran Strikes, FOMC Meeting in Focus
Trader wins big by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
This Microsoft Stock Bear Call Spread Could Net 14% in 4 Weeks
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot