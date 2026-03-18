Mark Cuban Warns That Some People Will Use AI to ‘Avoid Learning Anything,’ But Smart Investors Can Use It to ‘Help Them Learn Everything’

Mark Cuban knows a thing or two about spotting the "next big thing" before it hits the mainstream. He made his fortune by betting big during the dot-com boom, and now he’s turning his attention toward artificial intelligence. While some are sounding the alarm on the "death of education," Cuban is decidedly bullish. To him, AI isn't a threat to the next generation; it’s a tool for the democratization of knowledge.

However, Cuban offers a stark warning for those entering the workforce or currently in the classroom. He believes there are two distinct ways to approach this technology: “Some use it so they don’t have to learn anything, and some use it so they have the opportunity to learn everything.” We are now currently standing at that crossroads.

The Two Paths of AI in Education

The first path is the one most discussed by concerned administrators: using AI to do all your work for you. It’s the path of least resistance. It involves plugging a prompt into a chatbot, generating an essay, and handing it in without ever engaging with the material. While this might save time in the short term, Cuban warns that this approach effectively means you “avoid learning anything.” You might get the grade, but you lose the critical thinking skills that actually make you valuable in the real world.

The second path is the one smart investors and students are taking: using AI as a tool to learn everything. This isn't about letting the machine think for you; it's about using the machine to help you think better and learn more efficiently.

A Student’s Perspective: AI as a Personal Tutor

As a student myself, I use AI all the time to help teach me course material. I’ve found that the real power of these tools isn't in the output they provide, but in how they can break down complex subjects. Whether it’s asking the AI to craft a personalized practice quiz based on my notes or asking it to explain a difficult concept from a different angle, the accessibility of this information is outstanding.

The fact that university-level knowledge can be accessed for free (for the most part), in a way that makes it easy to learn, is a complete game-changer. But there is a massive difference between using AI to cheat and using it to become more capable in your field. If you only know how to use AI to bypass work, you aren't actually gaining a skill. If you use it to master your subject, you become a person who is both knowledgeable and tech-literate, which is a combination that is incredibly attractive to employers.

Mastering the Tool to Master the World

We have to realize that AI isn't going anywhere. While learning with AI might not come with a formal degree yet, the efficiency it provides is undeniable. Anyone willing to use their time effectively can now learn just about anything.

Students across the country are already using these tools to dive deeper into their work. The goal shouldn't be to avoid the work but to use the technology to become more efficient and capable. We should be using AI to expand our horizons, not to shrink our brains.

The Bottom Line

Mark Cuban’s perspective serves as a vital reality check. AI is the ultimate democratization of knowledge, but that knowledge is only useful if you actually internalize it. Don't lose your critical thinking skills by letting a program do the heavy lifting. Instead, use it as a bridge to reach a higher level of understanding.

In the end, AI will either make you obsolete or make you indispensable. The difference lies entirely in whether you use it to avoid learning or use it to learn everything.