Cotton Mixed at Midday

Cotton futures are down 6 points to 9 points higher on Wednesday. Crude oil is back up $1.58 to $97.79, with the US dollar index up $0.270 to $99.610.

The Seam showed sales on 15,400 bales on 3/17, averaging 64.28 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 230 points on 3/17 at 78.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 17, with the certified stocks level at 116,789 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up just 6 points last week to 51.50 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

May 26 Cotton is at 68.86, up 9 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 70.69, down 6 points,