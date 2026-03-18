Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Hologic Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Hologic, Inc_ logo outside building by- Tada Images via Shutterstock
Hologic, Inc_ logo outside building by- Tada Images via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $16.8 billion, Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) is a global medical technology company focused on developing and supplying diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical solutions for women’s health. It operates through four main segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health; GYN Surgical; and Skeletal Health, offering a wide range of tools for early detection, diagnosis, and treatment. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Hologic fits this criterion perfectly. The company distributes its products worldwide through direct sales teams, distributors, and representatives.

Shares of the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company have fallen marginally from its 52-week high of $75.75. HOLX stock has risen marginally over the past three months, surpassing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 2% drop over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

HOLX stock is up marginally on a YTD basis, outpacing Dow Jones' 2.2% decrease. Longer term, shares of the medical device maker have increased 21% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 13% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late May 2025. Also, it has moved above its 200-day moving average since August 2025.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Hologic fell marginally following its Q1 2026 results on Jan. 29. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.04 and revenue totaled $1.05 billion, both below expectations. Investor sentiment was further pressured by weakness in Diagnostics revenue, margin compression from $15.3 million in tariff-related costs, and the company’s decision not to provide forward guidance due to its pending acquisition by Blackstone and TPG.

In comparison, rival The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) has lagged behind HOLX stock. COO stock has declined 13.2% on a YTD basis and 11.2% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite HOLX’s outperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Hold,” and the mean price target of $75.58 suggests a marginal premium to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HOLX 75.14 +0.09 +0.12%
Hologic Inc
COO 71.67 -0.38 -0.53%
Cooper Companies
$DOWI 46,640.60 -352.66 -0.75%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
Stop Fighting Time Decay: How Credit Spreads Change the Game for Options Traders
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Just Broke Through Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy MSTR Stock Here?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Muted as Oil Prices Resume Advance After Iran Strikes, FOMC Meeting in Focus
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 4
NVIDIA Just Announced NemoClaw to Make OpenClaw Safer as ‘Lobster’ AI Agent Craze Raises Security Alarms
Trader wins big by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
This Microsoft Stock Bear Call Spread Could Net 14% in 4 Weeks
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot