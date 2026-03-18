Is Hologic Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $16.8 billion , Hologic, Inc. ( HOLX ) is a global medical technology company focused on developing and supplying diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical solutions for women’s health. It operates through four main segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health; GYN Surgical; and Skeletal Health, offering a wide range of tools for early detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Hologic fits this criterion perfectly. The company distributes its products worldwide through direct sales teams, distributors, and representatives.

Shares of the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company have fallen marginally from its 52-week high of $75.75 . HOLX stock has risen marginally over the past three months, surpassing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 2% drop over the same time frame.

HOLX stock is up marginally on a YTD basis, outpacing Dow Jones' 2.2% decrease. Longer term, shares of the medical device maker have increased 21% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 13% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late May 2025. Also, it has moved above its 200-day moving average since August 2025.

Shares of Hologic fell marginally following its Q1 2026 results on Jan. 29. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.04 and revenue totaled $1.05 billion, both below expectations . Investor sentiment was further pressured by weakness in Diagnostics revenue, margin compression from $15.3 million in tariff-related costs, and the company’s decision not to provide forward guidance due to its pending acquisition by Blackstone and TPG.

In comparison, rival The Cooper Companies, Inc. ( COO ) has lagged behind HOLX stock. COO stock has declined 13.2% on a YTD basis and 11.2% over the past 52 weeks.