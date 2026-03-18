Is Hologic Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $16.8 billion, Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) is a global medical technology company focused on developing and supplying diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical solutions for women’s health. It operates through four main segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health; GYN Surgical; and Skeletal Health, offering a wide range of tools for early detection, diagnosis, and treatment.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Hologic fits this criterion perfectly. The company distributes its products worldwide through direct sales teams, distributors, and representatives.
Shares of the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company have fallen marginally from its 52-week high of $75.75. HOLX stock has risen marginally over the past three months, surpassing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 2% drop over the same time frame.
HOLX stock is up marginally on a YTD basis, outpacing Dow Jones' 2.2% decrease. Longer term, shares of the medical device maker have increased 21% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 13% return over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late May 2025. Also, it has moved above its 200-day moving average since August 2025.
Shares of Hologic fell marginally following its Q1 2026 results on Jan. 29. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.04 and revenue totaled $1.05 billion, both below expectations. Investor sentiment was further pressured by weakness in Diagnostics revenue, margin compression from $15.3 million in tariff-related costs, and the company’s decision not to provide forward guidance due to its pending acquisition by Blackstone and TPG.
In comparison, rival The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) has lagged behind HOLX stock. COO stock has declined 13.2% on a YTD basis and 11.2% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite HOLX’s outperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Hold,” and the mean price target of $75.58 suggests a marginal premium to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.