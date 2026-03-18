The Growing Risk in Private Credit: Why BlackRock and JPMorgan Are Raising Alarms

Loooking up a tall building in NYC by Andres Garcia via Unsplash

While equity markets often grab the headlines, some of the most important signals about financial stress come from the credit markets.

In the most recent episode of Market on Close , Barchart’s Senior Market Strategist John Rowland, CMT, discussed growing stress in the private credit market — a corner of the financial system that expanded rapidly during the last artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom.

Several high-velocity developments have triggered the alarm:

BlackRock (BLK): The HPS Corporate Lending Fund (HLEND) hit its 5% redemption cap after investors attempted to withdraw $1.2 billion.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL): Officially halted/gated quarterly redemptions for its $1.6 billion OBDC II fund, sparking concerns over immediate liquidity.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM): Actively marking down loan portfolios tied to enterprise software, signaling a "negative feedback loop" in collateral value.

Blackstone (BX): Seeing record withdrawal requests of $3.7 billion, forcing the firm to inject $400M of its own cash to maintain stability.

Individually, these events may not signal a crisis. But together, they may indicate that the credit cycle is starting to turn.

Understanding Private Credit

Private credit refers to loans provided by non-traditional lenders rather than banks.

These loans are typically issued to companies that:

may not qualify for traditional bank financing

are high-growth but asset-light

are expanding aggressively and need capital

Because these loans carry higher risk, they often offer higher interest rates to investors. However, investors also accept one key trade-off: Illiquidity.

Private credit investments often lock capital up for extended periods, meaning investors cannot easily withdraw their funds.

The “Run on the Bank” Dynamic

During periods of strong returns, private credit funds attracted billions from institutional and retail investors alike.

But when concerns begin to surface — particularly about potential loan defaults — investors may rush to withdraw capital. That’s where the structure of private credit funds becomes important.

Most funds limit withdrawals to around 5% of total assets per quarter. This redemption cap is designed to prevent a sudden collapse if too many investors try to exit at once.

But it also means that any stress in the system tends to play out slowly rather than suddenly.

The AI Credit Cycle

Part of the reason private credit grew so quickly in recent years is the massive capital demand created by artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Estimates suggest that AI development required over $1.5 trillion in financing. Private lenders stepped in to fill a significant portion of that gap.

That capital helped fund:

cloud infrastructure

AI data centers

software expansion

high-growth tech startups

But if growth expectations weaken or funding tightens, some of those loans may face increasing pressure.

Why This Matters for Markets

Credit markets are often described as the “plumbing” of the financial system. When they function smoothly, capital flows freely through the economy.

But when stress begins to appear, it can eventually affect:

lending conditions

corporate investment

economic growth

and equity markets

That’s why many analysts consider private credit developments a potential “canary in the coal mine.”

The Bottom Line

At the moment, the private credit situation appears manageable. Redemption caps are designed to prevent sudden collapses.

But if loan defaults increase or asset values continue to decline, the stress could build gradually over time. As John Rowland noted in the segment, it’s something investors should keep a close eye on.

Because while credit crises often begin quietly, their effects can eventually ripple through the broader financial system.