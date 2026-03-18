The Growing Risk in Private Credit: Why BlackRock and JPMorgan Are Raising Alarms

While equity markets often grab the headlines, some of the most important signals about financial stress come from the credit markets.
In the most recent episode of Market on Close, Barchart’s Senior Market Strategist John Rowland, CMT, discussed growing stress in the private credit market — a corner of the financial system that expanded rapidly during the last artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom.
Several high-velocity developments have triggered the alarm:
- BlackRock (BLK): The HPS Corporate Lending Fund (HLEND) hit its 5% redemption cap after investors attempted to withdraw $1.2 billion.
- Blue Owl Capital (OWL): Officially halted/gated quarterly redemptions for its $1.6 billion OBDC II fund, sparking concerns over immediate liquidity.
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM): Actively marking down loan portfolios tied to enterprise software, signaling a "negative feedback loop" in collateral value.
- Blackstone (BX): Seeing record withdrawal requests of $3.7 billion, forcing the firm to inject $400M of its own cash to maintain stability.
Individually, these events may not signal a crisis. But together, they may indicate that the credit cycle is starting to turn.
Understanding Private Credit
Private credit refers to loans provided by non-traditional lenders rather than banks.
These loans are typically issued to companies that:
- may not qualify for traditional bank financing
- are high-growth but asset-light
- are expanding aggressively and need capital
Because these loans carry higher risk, they often offer higher interest rates to investors. However, investors also accept one key trade-off: Illiquidity.
Private credit investments often lock capital up for extended periods, meaning investors cannot easily withdraw their funds.
The “Run on the Bank” Dynamic
During periods of strong returns, private credit funds attracted billions from institutional and retail investors alike.
But when concerns begin to surface — particularly about potential loan defaults — investors may rush to withdraw capital. That’s where the structure of private credit funds becomes important.
Most funds limit withdrawals to around 5% of total assets per quarter. This redemption cap is designed to prevent a sudden collapse if too many investors try to exit at once.
But it also means that any stress in the system tends to play out slowly rather than suddenly.
The AI Credit Cycle
Part of the reason private credit grew so quickly in recent years is the massive capital demand created by artificial intelligence infrastructure.
Estimates suggest that AI development required over $1.5 trillion in financing. Private lenders stepped in to fill a significant portion of that gap.
That capital helped fund:
- cloud infrastructure
- AI data centers
- software expansion
- high-growth tech startups
But if growth expectations weaken or funding tightens, some of those loans may face increasing pressure.
Why This Matters for Markets
Credit markets are often described as the “plumbing” of the financial system. When they function smoothly, capital flows freely through the economy.
But when stress begins to appear, it can eventually affect:
- lending conditions
- corporate investment
- economic growth
- and equity markets
That’s why many analysts consider private credit developments a potential “canary in the coal mine.”
The Bottom Line
At the moment, the private credit situation appears manageable. Redemption caps are designed to prevent sudden collapses.
But if loan defaults increase or asset values continue to decline, the stress could build gradually over time. As John Rowland noted in the segment, it’s something investors should keep a close eye on.
Because while credit crises often begin quietly, their effects can eventually ripple through the broader financial system.
Watch this video segment on Private Credit:
- Stream the full Market on Close episode
- Track financial sector sentiment using Barchart Technical Opinions
On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.