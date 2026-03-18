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Is Atmos Energy Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Atmos Energy Corp_ logo on phone with chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Atmos Energy Corp_ logo on phone with chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Dallas, Texas-based Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) distributes natural gas. With a market cap of $30.9 billion,  the company provides natural gas marketing and procurement services to large customers, as well as manages storage and pipeline assets.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ATO perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the regulated gas utilities industry. ATO’s financial strength stems from operational efficiency, strategic rate management, and infrastructure investments, positioning it for continued financial success and customer service excellence.

Despite its notable strength, ATO shares have slipped 1.7% from their 52-week high of $190.13, achieved on Mar. 16. Over the past three months, ATO stock has gained 10.5%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPXmarginal decline during the same time frame.

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Shares of ATO rose 14.4% on a six-month basis and climbed 23.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s six-month 1.3% gains and 19.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, ATO has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since early February.

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On Feb. 3, ATO shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $2.44 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.41. The company’s revenue was $1.3 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $1.4 billion. ATO expects full-year EPS to be $8.15 to $8.35.

ATO’s rival, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 10.4% uptick on a six-month basis and a 14.7% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on ATO’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 14 analysts covering it. While ATO currently trades above its mean price target of $181.64, the Street-high price target of $196 suggests a 4.8% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SWX 87.11 -0.26 -0.30%
Southwest Gas Corp
$SPX 6,716.09 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
ATO 186.98 -0.84 -0.45%
Atmos Energy Corp

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