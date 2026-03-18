Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Easing Lower on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320

Corn prices are 1 to 2 cents back lower on Wednesday morning. Futures rounded out Tuesday trade, with contracts steady to 2 ¼ cents higher, as July slipped ¼ cent. Preliminary open interest was down 20,438 contracts on Tuesday, mostly in May through December. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was steady to $4.11 3/4. Crude was up $2.52 on the day.

EIA data will be released this morning, showing ethanol production and stocks data for the week ending last Thursday. Analysts are looking for output to be steady with last week.

Ukraine’s economic ministry estimates the country will plant 4.42 million hectares (10.92 million acres) of corn this spring. Overall grain acreage is estimated at 6 million hectares (14.83 million acres), up 240,000 (593,000 acres) from last year. Coceral estimates the UK and EU corn crop at 60.7 MMT, up 1.8 MMT from the previous estimate.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.54, unch, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.11 3/4, up 0 cent,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.65 1/2, down 1/4 cent, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.81 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.38, up 1 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 481-6 unch unch
Corn
ZCN26 466-4 +1-0 +0.21%
Corn
ZCK26 454-6 +0-6 +0.17%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4149 +0.0001 unch
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1147 +0.0085 +0.21%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
Stop Fighting Time Decay: How Credit Spreads Change the Game for Options Traders
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Just Broke Through Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy MSTR Stock Here?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Muted as Oil Prices Resume Advance After Iran Strikes, FOMC Meeting in Focus
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 4
NVIDIA Just Announced NemoClaw to Make OpenClaw Safer as ‘Lobster’ AI Agent Craze Raises Security Alarms
Trader wins big by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
This Microsoft Stock Bear Call Spread Could Net 14% in 4 Weeks
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot