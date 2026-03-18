Is VeriSign Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $22.2 billion , VeriSign, Inc. ( VRSN ) is a global provider of internet infrastructure and domain name registry services that enable reliable navigation across widely used domain names. The company operates critical internet functions, including maintaining two of the thirteen root servers and providing registration and authoritative resolution for .com and .net domains that power global e-commerce.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and VeriSign fits this criterion perfectly. VeriSign also manages directories such as .name and .cc and supports back-end systems for domains like .edu.

Shares of the Reston, Virginia-based company have fallen 22% from its 52-week high of $310.60 . Over the past three months, its shares have decreased marginally , a less pronounced decline than the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) nearly 1% drop during the same period.

VRSN stock is down marginally on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 1.9% decline. However, shares of VeriSign have returned 1.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 19.6% increase of the SPX over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late July 2025. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since late October 2025.

Shares of VeriSign tumbled 7.6% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 5, mainly due to a slight earnings miss, with EPS at $2.23 coming in below expectations despite net income rising to $206 million. Additional pressure came from expectations of higher costs and capital expenditure of $55 million to $65 million, driven by AI-related demand, along with uncertainty around pricing and new service launches.

In comparison, VRSN stock has outpaced its rival, Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). ORCL stock has decreased 20.6% YTD and gained marginally over the past 52 weeks.