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Is Jacobs Solutions Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Jacobs Solutions Inc office sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Jacobs Solutions Inc office sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading technical professional services provider. With a market cap of $15.1 billion, the company offers engineering and construction services, as well as scientific and specialty consulting for a broad range of clients including companies, organizations, and government agencies. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Jacobs Solutions perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the engineering & construction industry. Jacobs Solutions' market leadership stems from its comprehensive service offerings, robust brand, and diversified sector expertise, spanning water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. 

Despite its notable strength, J shares slipped 22.6% from their 52-week high of $168.44, achieved on Oct. 24, 2025. Over the past three months, J stock has declined 1.5%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 2.3% losses during the same time frame.

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Shares of J fell 11.5% on a six-month basis but climbed 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s six-month marginal gains and 28.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, J has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-November, 2025, with some fluctuations.

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On Feb. 3, J shares closed down by 2.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.53 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.52. The company’s revenue was $3.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.2 billion. J expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.95 to $7.30.

In the competitive arena of engineering & construction, TopBuild Corp. (BLD) has taken the lead over J, showing resilience with 10.9% losses on a six-month basis and a 21.9% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on J’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $159.50 suggests a potential upside of 22.3% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,479.53 unch unch
Nasdaq Composite
J 130.38 +1.55 +1.20%
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
BLD 365.00 -2.19 -0.60%
Topbuild Corp

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