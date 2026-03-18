Is Jacobs Solutions Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading technical professional services provider. With a market cap of $15.1 billion, the company offers engineering and construction services, as well as scientific and specialty consulting for a broad range of clients including companies, organizations, and government agencies.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Jacobs Solutions perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the engineering & construction industry. Jacobs Solutions' market leadership stems from its comprehensive service offerings, robust brand, and diversified sector expertise, spanning water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals.

Despite its notable strength, J shares slipped 22.6% from their 52-week high of $168.44, achieved on Oct. 24, 2025. Over the past three months, J stock has declined 1.5%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 2.3% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of J fell 11.5% on a six-month basis but climbed 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s six-month marginal gains and 28.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, J has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-November, 2025, with some fluctuations.

On Feb. 3, J shares closed down by 2.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.53 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.52. The company’s revenue was $3.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.2 billion. J expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.95 to $7.30.

In the competitive arena of engineering & construction, TopBuild Corp. (BLD) has taken the lead over J, showing resilience with 10.9% losses on a six-month basis and a 21.9% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on J’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $159.50 suggests a potential upside of 22.3% from current price levels.