Corn Comes Back to Close with Slight Gains on Tuesday

Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock

Corn futures rounded out Tuesday trade, with contracts steady to 2 ¼ cents higher, as July slipped ¼ cent. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was steady to $4.11 3/4. Crude was up $2.52 on the day.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday morning, showing ethanol production and stocks data for the week ending last Thursday. Analysts are looking for output to be steady with last week.

Ukraine’s economic ministry estimates the country will plant 4.42 million hectares (10.92 million acres) of corn this spring. Overall grain acreage is estimated at 6 million hectares (14.83 million acres), up 240,000 (593,000 acres) from last year. Coceral estimates the UK and EU corn crop at 60.7 MMT, up 1.8 MMT from the previous estimate.

May 26 Corn closed at $4.54, unch,

Nearby Cash was $4.11 3/4, up 0 cent,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.65 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.81 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,