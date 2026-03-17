1 Under-the-Radar Stock That Insiders Are Buying Up Now

Klarna Group (KLAR) has quietly re-emerged in the limelight, and this time the trigger is not a new product launch or a meme squeeze. It is insider buying. Chairman Michael Moritz acquired 3.47 million shares for approximately $49.9 million between March 3 and March 11, and Chief Product & Design Officer David Fock bought 27,000 shares on March 9. These purchases were even more noticeable since they occurred immediately after the lock-up expiration for Klarna, a period that is typically associated with selling pressure rather than new insider buying.

This is important since KLAR has been a contentious fintech stock since its IPO. The stock is still languishing well below its 52-week high of $57.20 and is currently in the mid-teens, despite the recent pop. At the same time, investors are attempting to reconcile two different narratives: first, that Klarna Group is indeed driving meaningful revenue growth and further integrating into banking; and second, that the market is still skittish about profitability, credit provisioning, and the underlying quality of this growth. In other words, the insider buying is significant in part because it occurred when market sentiment was still pretty volatile.

About Klarna Stock

Klarna Group is a global digital bank and payment services provider that is perhaps best known for its buy now, pay later service, although it is clear that management is attempting to move the story beyond that moniker. The company currently serves 118 million active consumers and 966,000 merchants across 26 markets and claims that it is currently processing 3.4 million transactions per day. Klarna Group maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, although its publicly listed parent, Klarna Group plc, is a NYSE-listed entity with the ticker KLAR. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $11.4 billion.

From a stock performance point of view, KLAR still appears to be wounded. The stock is currently trading at $14.92, which is significantly lower than its 52-week high of $57.20, although it has modestly bounced back over the past five trading days. This still puts the stock significantly behind the overall market, as the S&P 500 ($SPX) is only modestly down over the past year. Frankly, this is part of the reason why the insider buying is worth noting. When insiders buy after a brutal reset, it can be a sign that they believe the market has become too negative.

The valuation discussion is where things get a little ugly. Klarna is not currently profitable on a trailing basis, so the traditional price-to-earnings ratio is not particularly relevant at this time. Instead, the relevant metrics are sales and book value. At 3.25 times sales and 4.26 times book, KLAR is not necessarily distressed, although it also is not particularly cheap if the company can continue to translate its payments business into more valuable banking relationships.

That is the bottom line here. Investors are not buying a bank. They are buying a fintech that is trying to prove it can turn scale into a financial ecosystem.

Klarna Beats on Revenue as Banking Push Accelerates

The latest operating update from Klarna has given bulls plenty to be excited about. In Q4 2025, revenue grew 38% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.082 billion, the company’s first billion-dollar quarter. Gross merchandise volume grew 32% to $38.7 billion, and U.S. revenue grew 58%. Revenue for 2025 grew 25% to $3.5 billion, and adjusted operating profit came in at $65 million. These are not small numbers, and it’s no wonder that the company’s management team continues to insist that the company is developing from a checkout service to a digital bank.

The banking piece is probably the part of the company that investors need to be most concerned with. The company reported that its banking customers grew 101% YoY to 15.8 million and that those customers generate $107 in revenue per user compared to $30 for the average user. The company’s Klarna Card user base grew to 4.2 million, and Fair Financing growth accelerated sharply as the company pushed further into everyday spending, savings, and installment products. In other words, the company is trying to monetize the same customer base more thoroughly rather than simply growing the number of checkout users.

Of course, there is a catch here. The management did admit that the faster rollout of these banking products resulted in higher day-one provisioning, which impacted the transaction margin dollars. However, the company also stated that provisions for credit losses did improve sequentially to 0.65% of GMV in Q4 from 0.72% in Q3. Therefore, it is not as if the margin deterioration is solely due to credit quality issues; rather, it is also a function of accounting timing related to new loan cohorts and faster adoption. This is important, and to be honest, the market may still be figuring out how much credit to give to Klarna on this front.

What Do Analysts Expect for KALR Stock?

Wall Street still expects upside here with a “Moderate Buy” rating and a high target at $46, the mean target at $24.38, and the low target at $16. Given that the stock is currently at $14.92, its mean target of $24.38 indicates upside of about 63%. Even the low target suggests modest upside, although the high target suggests a much larger re-rating if investor sentiment comes back. This range of targets tells the story quite well: analysts see value, but they also see risk.