How Is CenterPoint Energy's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utilities Stocks?

With a market cap of $28.9 billion , CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP ) is a public utility holding company, operating across Electric, Natural Gas, and Corporate segments. It provides electric transmission and distribution services in Indiana, along with natural gas sales, transportation, and distribution to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across several U.S. states.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and CenterPoint Energy fits this criterion perfectly. The company serves millions of customers and maintains extensive infrastructure, including substations and intrastate pipelines.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have fallen marginally from its 52-week high of $44.39 . CNP stock has increased 16% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) 10.9% gain during the same period.

CenterPoint Energy’s shares have gained 15.1% on a YTD basis, exceeding XLU's 11.1% rise. Longer term, CNP stock has returned 24.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLU's 19.8% increase over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy rose 1.7% on Feb. 19 after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results , including adjusted EPS of $0.45, up from $0.40 a year earlier, driven by growth, regulatory recovery, and favorable weather/usage. Investors were also encouraged by full-year 2025 EPS of $1.76, marking a 9% increase over 2024’s $1.62, along with reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $1.89 - $1.91 (about 8% growth at midpoint).

Additional upside sentiment came from raising its 10-year capital plan to $65.5 billion and accelerating its peak load growth target to 2029, two years ahead of prior forecasts.

In comparison, rival The Southern Company ( SO ) has lagged behind CNP stock. SO stock has returned 13.5% on a YTD basis and 9.3% over the past 52 weeks.