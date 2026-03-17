How Is Genuine Parts’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks?

Atlanta, Georgia-based Genuine Parts Company (GPC) distributes automotive and industrial replacement parts. Valued at $14.7 billion by market cap, the company distributes automotive parts, accessories and solutions and replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment, as well as equipment parts and technologies.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and GPC definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the auto parts industry. GPC's strong global presence, with over 10,800 locations, and iconic brands like NAPA drive customer loyalty in a $200 billion+ market.

Despite its notable strength, GPC slipped 31.4% from its 52-week high of $151.57, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, GPC stock declined 19.7%, underperforming State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 8% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of GPC fell 25.5% on a six-month basis and dipped 14.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLY’s YTD losses of 7.3% and 14.1% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, GPC has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-February.

GPC's underperformance was driven by softer international auto sales and cost inflation. Moreover, weaker European markets and U.S. independent owner sales hit its NAPA business. The guidance for 2026 is cautious, focusing on cost actions and transformation programs.

On Feb. 17, GPC shares closed down by 14.6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.55 missed Wall Street expectations of $1.79. The company’s revenue was $6.01 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $6.04 billion. GPC expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.50 to $8.

In the competitive arena of auto parts, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) has taken the lead over GPC, showing resilience with a 2.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 14.2% losses over the past six months.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on GPC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 12 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $145.90 suggests a notable potential upside of 40.3% from current price levels.