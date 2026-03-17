Huntington Bancshares Stock: Is HBAN Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services. With a market cap of $30.9 billion, the company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and HBAN perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the banks - regional industry. HBAN's strong Midwest presence and "Fair Play Banking" drive customer loyalty.

Despite its notable strength, HBAN slipped 21.5% from its 52-week high of $19.46, achieved on Feb. 6. Over the past three months, HBAN stock declined 13.3%, underperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 9.8% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of HBAN fell 12.3% on a six-month basis, underperforming XLF’s six-month dip of 8%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 3.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLF’s 1.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, HBAN has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-February, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since late February, with minor fluctuations.

HBAN's outperformance is driven by robust lending activity, with average loans and leases up about 14% to $146.6 billion, and strategic expansions like Veritex and Cadence positioning the bank for growth.

On Jan. 22, HBAN shares closed down more than 6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.37 missed Wall Street expectations of $0.39. The company’s revenue net of interest expense was $2.19 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $2.20 billion.

In the competitive arena of banks - regional, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) has taken the lead over HBAN, showing resilience with a 1.6% uptick over the past six months and 13% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on HBAN’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $20.73 suggests a notable potential upside of 35.7% from current price levels.