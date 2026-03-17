Is CMS Energy Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Jackson, Michigan-based CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. Valued at a market capitalization of $23.8 billion, the company operates through Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy segments. CMS generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources and serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." CMS Energy fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the regulated electric utilities industry.

CMS stock reached its 52-week high of $78.47 on March 02, and has slipped marginally from that peak. The stock has surged 12% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which declined 3.2% during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, however, the scenario has changed. CMS is up nearly 7.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 26% return of the NASX over the same period.

CMS has been trading above its 200-day moving average since February 2026 and above its 50-day moving average since January 2026, signaling a bullish trend.

On Feb. 5, CMS shares rose 1.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s operating revenue for the quarter increased 12.3% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates, mainly driven by growth in its NorthStar Clean Energy segment. Moreover, CMS’ adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.95, surpassing Wall Street's projections as well.

When stacked against its closest peer in the regulated electric utilities industry, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) shares have climbed 8.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming CMS stock.

Wall Street’s view of CMS stock is moderately optimistic. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $80.23 suggests 2.5% upside potential from current price levels.