Is Builders FirstSource Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $9.6 billion , Builders FirstSource, Inc. ( BLDR ) is a U.S.-based supplier of building materials and construction services for professional homebuilders, specializing in new residential construction, repair, and remodeling. The company offers a wide range of products including manufactured components like trusses, wall panels, modular homes, windows, doors, and specialty building materials such as siding, roofing, insulation, and cabinets.

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally classified as “mid-cap” stocks, and Builders FirstSource fits this criterion perfectly. It also provides value-added services like design, estimating, and installation, supporting builders throughout the construction process.

Shares of the Irving, Texas-based company have declined 42.4% from its 52-week high of $151.03 . BLDR stock has decreased 15.7% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 3.2% drop over the same time frame.

BLDR stock has dipped 15.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 3.7% decline. Moreover, shares of Builders FirstSource have fallen 31% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 26% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid September 2025.

Shares of Builders FirstSource fell marginally on Feb. 17 after the company reported Q4 2025 results , including a 12.1% year-over-year drop in net sales to $3.4 billion and an 83.4% decline in net income to $31.5 million with EPS at $0.28 compared to $1.65 a year earlier. Profitability pressures were severe, with adjusted EBITDA falling 44.3% to $274.9 million while gross margin declined to 29.8% and EBITDA margin dropped to 8.2% due to a weak housing environment and reduced operating leverage.

In comparison, rival Trane Technologies plc ( TT ) has outpaced BLDR stock. TT stock has gained 8.3% on a YTD basis and 21.2% over the past 52 weeks.