Is Builders FirstSource Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $9.6 billion, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) is a U.S.-based supplier of building materials and construction services for professional homebuilders, specializing in new residential construction, repair, and remodeling. The company offers a wide range of products including manufactured components like trusses, wall panels, modular homes, windows, doors, and specialty building materials such as siding, roofing, insulation, and cabinets.
Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally classified as “mid-cap” stocks, and Builders FirstSource fits this criterion perfectly. It also provides value-added services like design, estimating, and installation, supporting builders throughout the construction process.
Shares of the Irving, Texas-based company have declined 42.4% from its 52-week high of $151.03. BLDR stock has decreased 15.7% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.2% drop over the same time frame.
BLDR stock has dipped 15.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 3.7% decline. Moreover, shares of Builders FirstSource have fallen 31% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 26% return over the same time frame.
Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid September 2025.
Shares of Builders FirstSource fell marginally on Feb. 17 after the company reported Q4 2025 results, including a 12.1% year-over-year drop in net sales to $3.4 billion and an 83.4% decline in net income to $31.5 million with EPS at $0.28 compared to $1.65 a year earlier. Profitability pressures were severe, with adjusted EBITDA falling 44.3% to $274.9 million while gross margin declined to 29.8% and EBITDA margin dropped to 8.2% due to a weak housing environment and reduced operating leverage.
In comparison, rival Trane Technologies plc (TT) has outpaced BLDR stock. TT stock has gained 8.3% on a YTD basis and 21.2% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic on BLDR. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $127.43 is a premium of 46.4% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.