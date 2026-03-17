Is W. R. Berkley Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a nearly $25.8 billion market cap, W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is a leading commercial property & casualty (P&C) insurance holding company that provides specialized insurance and reinsurance solutions to businesses worldwide. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates through two core segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess, covering a wide range of commercial risks.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WRB perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance industry.

However, WRB shares currently trade 13.2% below their 52-week high of $78.96 reached in November 2025. Moreover, the stock has dipped marginally over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 2.4% decline during the same time frame.

The stock has climbed 8.4% over the past 52 weeks and plunged 4.1% over the past six months, compared to DOWI’s 13.2% and 2.6% rally over the same time frames, respectively.

WRB has recently dipped below its 50-day moving average and has been trading under the 200-day moving average since early December, reinforcing a bearish trend.

On Feb. 13, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on March 4, 2026, to shareholders on record as of February 23. The announcement was well received, with the stock gaining 1.9% in the following trading session.

Its top rival, American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), has surged marginally over the past 52 weeks and has lost 7.6% over the past six months, trailing WRB.

Among the 20 analysts, the consensus rating stands at “Hold”, and the average price target of $69.59 indicates potential upside of 1.5% from current levels.