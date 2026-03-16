How Is Axon Enterprise's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

With a market cap of $39.9 billion , Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( AXON ) is a public safety technology company that provides solutions for law enforcement and first responders in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two main segments: Software and Services, and Connected Devices, offering cloud-based platforms for managing digital evidence and public safety data.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Axon Enterprise fits this criterion perfectly. Its products include tools such as Axon Evidence, Axon Records, and hardware like TASER conducted energy devices, body cameras, and in-car cameras.

AXON stock has dropped 44.8% from its 52-week high of $885.91 . Shares of the company have fallen 11.9% over the past three months, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 6.2% rise over the same time frame.

AXON stock is down 13.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLI’s 6.8% increase. In the longer term, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras have declined 12.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 26.3% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 200-day average since November 2025.

Shares of Axon Enterprise climbed 17.6% after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results , with revenue reaching $797 million, up 39% year over year, beating expectations and driven by demand for premium software, TASER 10, Axon Body 4, and counter-drone equipment. Additionally, the company issued strong guidance for 2026 revenue growth of 27% - 30% with a 25.5% adjusted EBITDA margin and introduced a long-term 2028 target of $6 billion in annual revenue.

In comparison, AXON stock has underperformed compared to its rival, AerCap Holdings N.V. ( AER ). Shares of AerCap have surged 32.5% over the past 52 weeks and declined 6.6% on a YTD basis.