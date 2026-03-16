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How Is Axon Enterprise's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Axon Enterprise Inc logo and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Axon Enterprise Inc logo and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $39.9 billion, Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) is a public safety technology company that provides solutions for law enforcement and first responders in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two main segments: Software and Services, and Connected Devices, offering cloud-based platforms for managing digital evidence and public safety data. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Axon Enterprise fits this criterion perfectly. Its products include tools such as Axon Evidence, Axon Records, and hardware like TASER conducted energy devices, body cameras, and in-car cameras.

AXON stock has dropped 44.8% from its 52-week high of $885.91. Shares of the company have fallen 11.9% over the past three months, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 6.2% rise over the same time frame. 

AXON stock is down 13.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLI’s 6.8% increase. In the longer term, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras have declined 12.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 26.3% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 200-day average since November 2025.

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Shares of Axon Enterprise climbed 17.6% after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results, with revenue reaching $797 million, up 39% year over year, beating expectations and driven by demand for premium software, TASER 10, Axon Body 4, and counter-drone equipment. Additionally, the company issued strong guidance for 2026 revenue growth of 27% - 30% with a 25.5% adjusted EBITDA margin and introduced a long-term 2028 target of $6 billion in annual revenue.

In comparison, AXON stock has underperformed compared to its rival, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER). Shares of AerCap have surged 32.5% over the past 52 weeks and declined 6.6% on a YTD basis.

Despite AXON’s weak performance, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 20 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $740.50 is a premium of 50.5% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 166.32 +1.67 +1.01%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
AXON 495.05 -1.13 -0.23%
Axon Enterprise Inc
AER 135.05 +2.01 +1.51%
Aercap Holdings N.V.

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