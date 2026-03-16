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Is eBay Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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EBay Inc_ logo by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
EBay Inc_ logo by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

San Jose, California-based eBay Inc. (EBAY) operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $40.9 billion and operates a marketplace platform that includes its online marketplace at eBay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps that enable users to list, sell, buy, and pay for various products.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” EBAY fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the internet retail industry. 

The stock touched its 52-week high of $101.15 on Aug. 15, 2025, and is currently trading 9.7% below that peak. EBAY stock has climbed 7% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.9% decline during the same time frame.

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Moreover, EBAY has outperformed the broader market over the longer term. The stock has surged 42.2% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 20.1% returns over the same time frame. EBAY has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the end of February.

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On Feb. 18, EBAY shares rose 2.8% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.41, also surpassing Wall Street’s estimates.

When stacked against its peer, MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), EBAY has outperformed comfortably. Over the past year, MELI stock has declined 16.1%, underperforming EBAY stock.

Wall Street’s sentiment on EBAY remains somewhat positive. Among the 34 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $100.39 suggests a 9.9% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MELI 1,730.31 +60.31 +3.61%
Mercadolibre Inc
EBAY 91.38 +0.04 +0.04%
Ebay Inc
$SPX 6,696.19 +64.00 +0.96%
S&P 500 Index

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