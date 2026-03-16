How Is AvalonBay's Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $23.7 billion, Maryland-based AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) is a real estate investment trust primarily focusing on developing, redeveloping, acquiring, owning, and operating multi-family apartment communities for higher-income clients in high barrier-to-entry regions of the United States.
Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” AVB sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.
The stock touched its 52-week high of $217.32 on Mar. 27, 2025, and is down 22.3% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock declined 4.5%, underperforming the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3.7% rise during the same time frame.
Over the past 52 weeks, the AVB’s shares declined 18.7%, underperforming XLRE, which delivered 3.9% returns over the same time frame. AVB has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and also below its 50-day moving average since the start of this month.
On Feb. 5, AVB shares dropped 4.6% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $767.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Additionally, the company’s adjusted FFO amounted to $2.85, which narrowly beat Wall Street’s estimates.
When compared to its peer, Equity Residential (EQR), AVB has underperformed. EQR has declined 12.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming AVB stock.
Wall Street analysts are somewhat optimistic about AVB. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $194.78 suggests a 15.3% upside potential relative to current levels.
On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.