How Is AvalonBay's Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $23.7 billion, Maryland-based AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) is a real estate investment trust primarily focusing on developing, redeveloping, acquiring, owning, and operating multi-family apartment communities for higher-income clients in high barrier-to-entry regions of the United States.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” AVB sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $217.32 on Mar. 27, 2025, and is down 22.3% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock declined 4.5%, underperforming the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3.7% rise during the same time frame.

Over the past 52 weeks, the AVB’s shares declined 18.7%, underperforming XLRE, which delivered 3.9% returns over the same time frame. AVB has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and also below its 50-day moving average since the start of this month.

On Feb. 5, AVB shares dropped 4.6% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $767.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Additionally, the company’s adjusted FFO amounted to $2.85, which narrowly beat Wall Street’s estimates.

When compared to its peer, Equity Residential (EQR), AVB has underperformed. EQR has declined 12.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming AVB stock.

Wall Street analysts are somewhat optimistic about AVB. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $194.78 suggests a 15.3% upside potential relative to current levels.