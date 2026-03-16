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Orange Juice Prices Are Headed Higher. 1 Trade to Make Now.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Orange juice and orange plants_ Image by Bongrak Art via Shutterstock
Orange juice and orange plants_ Image by Bongrak Art via Shutterstock

May orange juice (OJK26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May frozen concentrated orange juice futures that that prices are trending up and have just hit a five-week high. See, too at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, drought has hurt orange production in Brazil, while hurricanes and “greening” disease have hurt orange production in the U.S. southeast and namely, Florida.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
OJK26 200.55 +1.25 +0.63%
Orange Juice
OJK26 200.55 +1.25 +0.63%
Orange Juice

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