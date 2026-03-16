Orange Juice Prices Are Headed Higher. 1 Trade to Make Now.

May orange juice (OJK26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May frozen concentrated orange juice futures that that prices are trending up and have just hit a five-week high. See, too at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, drought has hurt orange production in Brazil, while hurricanes and “greening” disease have hurt orange production in the U.S. southeast and namely, Florida.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):