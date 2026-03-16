Is Ball Corporation Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $16.5 billion , Ball Corporation ( BALL ) is a global manufacturer of aluminum packaging products serving the beverage, personal care, and household product industries. The company produces aluminum beverage containers used for carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Ball Corporation fits this criterion perfectly. It also manufactures extruded aluminum aerosol containers, reclosable aluminum bottles, aluminum cups, and aluminum slugs for various industrial and consumer applications.

Shares of the Westminster, Colorado-based company have fallen 8.9% from its 52-week high of $68.29 . BALL stock has soared 22.2% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Nasdaq Composite's ( $NASX ) 4.7% decline over the same time frame.

BALL stock is up 17.4% on a YTD basis, exceeding NASX's 4.9% decrease. However, shares of the aluminum packaging maker have increased 22% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX's 27.8% gain over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late November 2025. Also, it has moved above its 200-day moving average since mid-December 2025.

Shares of Ball Corporation climbed nearly 9% on Feb. 3 after the company reported Q4 2025 results that exceeded Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.91 and revenue reached $3.35 billion, both surpassing analysts’ forecasts due to stronger global aluminum packaging volumes and favorable pricing. The company also reported net income of $200 million ($0.75 per share) compared with a $32 million loss a year earlier, and highlighted strong growth with Q4 shipment volumes up 6% and 2026 EPS expected to grow 10%+.

In comparison, rival International Paper Company ( IP ) has lagged behind BALL stock. Shares of International Paper have dipped 26.1% over the past 52 weeks and 5.4% on a YTD basis.