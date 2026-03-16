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Is Ball Corporation Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ball Corp_ canning by- Keith Homan via Shutterstock
Ball Corp_ canning by- Keith Homan via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $16.5 billion, Ball Corporation (BALL) is a global manufacturer of aluminum packaging products serving the beverage, personal care, and household product industries. The company produces aluminum beverage containers used for carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Ball Corporation fits this criterion perfectly. It also manufactures extruded aluminum aerosol containers, reclosable aluminum bottles, aluminum cups, and aluminum slugs for various industrial and consumer applications.

Shares of the Westminster, Colorado-based company have fallen 8.9% from its 52-week high of $68.29. BALL stock has soared 22.2% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Nasdaq Composite's ($NASX) 4.7% decline over the same time frame.

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BALL stock is up 17.4% on a YTD basis, exceeding NASX's 4.9% decrease. However, shares of the aluminum packaging maker have increased 22% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX's 27.8% gain over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late November 2025. Also, it has moved above its 200-day moving average since mid-December 2025.

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Shares of Ball Corporation climbed nearly 9% on Feb. 3 after the company reported Q4 2025 results that exceeded Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.91 and revenue reached $3.35 billion, both surpassing analysts’ forecasts due to stronger global aluminum packaging volumes and favorable pricing. The company also reported net income of $200 million ($0.75 per share) compared with a $32 million loss a year earlier, and highlighted strong growth with Q4 shipment volumes up 6% and 2026 EPS expected to grow 10%+.

In comparison, rival International Paper Company (IP) has lagged behind BALL stock. Shares of International Paper have dipped 26.1% over the past 52 weeks and 5.4% on a YTD basis.

Despite Ball Corporation’s underperformance relative to the Nasdaq over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $70.75 suggests a premium of 13.8% to its current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BALL 62.61 +0.42 +0.68%
Ball Corporation
$NASX 22,436.08 +330.72 +1.50%
Nasdaq Composite
IP 37.73 +0.48 +1.29%
International Paper Company

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