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Is IDEXX Laboratories Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Idexx Laboratories, Inc_ phone and logo- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Idexx Laboratories, Inc_ phone and logo- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) is a Westbrook, Maine-based leader in veterinary diagnostics, software, and water testing solutions. Valued at a market cap of $45.7 billion, the company develops and supplies diagnostic instruments, test kits, software, and laboratory services that help veterinarians, farmers, and laboratories detect diseases and monitor animal health.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and IDXX fits the label perfectly. IDEXX is widely regarded as a market leader in veterinary diagnostics, benefiting from strong brand recognition, a large installed base of diagnostic instruments in veterinary clinics, and a recurring revenue model driven by consumables and testing services. Its solutions are used by veterinary practices in more than 175 countries, giving the company a strong global presence.

Shares of the veterinary giant have fallen 25.5% from its 52-week high of $769.98. Shares of IDXX have dipped 18.5% over the past three months, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX2.9% fall.

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Moreover, over the past six months, shares of IDXX are down 10.5%, compared to SPX’s marginal return. However, IDXX stock has rallied 41.2% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SPX’s 20.1% uptick over the same time period. 

To confirm its bearish trend, IDXX has recently dipped below its 200-day moving average and has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-January. 

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On Feb. 2, shares of IDEXX Laboratories slipped 4.6% even after the company delivered a strong fourth-quarter 2025 performance that topped Wall Street expectations. IDEXX reported revenue of $1.1 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share, both surpassing analyst estimates and reflecting solid demand for its veterinary diagnostic solutions. However, the upbeat results were overshadowed by a gross margin of 60.3%, which fell short of the 61% consensus forecast. 

IDXX has outpaced its top rival, Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), which declined 27.8% over the past 52 weeks and 22% over the past six months.  

Despite IDXX’s outperformance, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 12 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $773.58 is a premium of 34.8% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,632.19 -40.43 -0.61%
S&P 500 Index
ZTS 115.62 +0.16 +0.14%
Zoetis Inc Cl A
IDXX 573.82 +2.61 +0.46%
Idexx Laboratories

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