How Is Brown-Forman's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Staples Stocks?

Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. Valued at $10.8 billion by market cap, the company’s products include branded whiskey, vodka, wines, tequila, bourbon, and gin.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and BF.B perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the beverages - wineries & distilleries industry. Brown-Forman's strengths include its premium spirits portfolio, led by iconic brands like Jack Daniel's, and its strong brand equity, enabling premium pricing and high profit margins. The company has also taken proactive steps to enhance operational efficiency through restructuring, aiming for long-term savings and a more agile organization.

Despite its notable strength, BF.B slipped 35.1% from its 52-week high of $36.22, achieved on Mar. 17, 2025. Over the past three months, BF.B stock declined 23.6%, underperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 6.7% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of BF.B fell 14.6% on a six-month basis and dipped 32.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming XLP’s six-month gains of 5.5% and 6.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, BF.B has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with minor fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since early March.

On Mar. 4, BF.B shares closed down by 6.6% after reporting its Q3 results. Its net sales stood at $1.1 billion, up 2% year over year. The company’s EPS increased 1.8% from the year-ago quarter to $0.58.

In the competitive arena of beverages - wineries & distilleries, Diageo plc (DEO) has taken the lead over BF.B, with 28.3% losses over the past 52 weeks, but lagged behind the stock with a 23.9% downtick on a six-month basis.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on BF.B’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $28.56 suggests a potential upside of 21.6% from current price levels.