Is Entergy Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $47.3 billion , Entergy Corporation ( ETR ) is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based energy company that offers electric power production and retail distribution services.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ETR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. The company is currently undergoing a strategic transformation focused on grid resilience and clean energy transition, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while recently securing major service agreements with large-scale data center operators to drive regional economic growth.

This utility company is currently trading 2.2% below its 52-week high of $107.93 , reached on Mar. 2. Shares of ETR have soared 14.1% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average ( $DOWI ) 4% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ETR are up 14%, compared to DOWI’s 3.2% fall. In the longer term, ETR has surged 27.2% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI’s 14% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, ETR has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-January.

On Feb. 12, shares of ETR advanced 1.8% after its Q4 earnings release. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.51 declined 22.7% from the same period last year, but came in line with analyst estimates . Additionally, ETR initiated its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $4.25 to $4.45.

ETR has underperformed its rival, American Electric Power Company, Inc. ( AEP ), which soared 28.2% over the past 52 weeks and 15.9% on a YTD basis.