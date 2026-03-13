Is Entergy Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $47.3 billion, Entergy Corporation (ETR) is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based energy company that offers electric power production and retail distribution services.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ETR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. The company is currently undergoing a strategic transformation focused on grid resilience and clean energy transition, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while recently securing major service agreements with large-scale data center operators to drive regional economic growth.
This utility company is currently trading 2.2% below its 52-week high of $107.93, reached on Mar. 2. Shares of ETR have soared 14.1% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) 4% drop during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ETR are up 14%, compared to DOWI’s 3.2% fall. In the longer term, ETR has surged 27.2% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI’s 14% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its bullish trend, ETR has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-January.
On Feb. 12, shares of ETR advanced 1.8% after its Q4 earnings release. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.51 declined 22.7% from the same period last year, but came in line with analyst estimates. Additionally, ETR initiated its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $4.25 to $4.45.
ETR has underperformed its rival, American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), which soared 28.2% over the past 52 weeks and 15.9% on a YTD basis.
Looking at ETR’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $109.53 suggests a 3.7% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.