Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Entergy Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Entergy Corp_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Entergy Corp_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $47.3 billion, Entergy Corporation (ETR) is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based energy company that offers electric power production and retail distribution services. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ETR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. The company is currently undergoing a strategic transformation focused on grid resilience and clean energy transition, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while recently securing major service agreements with large-scale data center operators to drive regional economic growth.

This utility company is currently trading 2.2% below its 52-week high of $107.93, reached on Mar. 2. Shares of ETR have soared 14.1% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI4% drop during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ETR are up 14%, compared to DOWI’s 3.2% fall. In the longer term, ETR has surged 27.2% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI’s 14% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, ETR has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-January. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 12, shares of ETR advanced 1.8% after its Q4 earnings release. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.51 declined 22.7% from the same period last year, but came in line with analyst estimates. Additionally, ETR initiated its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $4.25 to $4.45.

ETR has underperformed its rival, American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), which soared 28.2% over the past 52 weeks and 15.9% on a YTD basis.  

Looking at ETR’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $109.53 suggests a 3.7% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ETR 105.58 +1.06 +1.01%
Entergy Corp
$DOWI 46,558.47 -119.38 -0.26%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
AEP 133.61 +1.39 +1.05%
American Electric Power Company

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
A Better-Calculated Way to Play the ‘Fear Trade’ in AMD Stock Now
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
Google Just Closed Its $32 Billion Wiz Deal. How Should You Play GOOGL Stock Here?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Middle East Conflict Lifts Oil, U.S. Economic Data on Tap
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 4
Tesla Turns into A ‘Software-Killer’ With Macrohard: Is the Stock a Buy Now?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
3 High-Volume ETF Options to Trade Now and Profit from Hot Market Themes
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot